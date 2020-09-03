Sept. 10 & 22
Virtual sessions on foster care, adoption: Free online informational sessions to learn about child foster care and adoption will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 and 22 by Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, which maintains an office in Topton. To register and receive access for the Sept. 10 virtual meeting, email Heather Crone at CroneH@diakon.org. To register and receive access for the Sept. 22 session, email Casandra Dry at DryC@diakon.org. Diakon staff will explain foster parenting, as well as the processes involved in adopting a child. Learn about children and youths available for adoption, foster care and foster-to-adopt as well as medically fragile foster care.
Sept. 12
Pain Hurts. Stress Kills presentation: 11 a.m. at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing. Presented by Dr. Clorinda Forte Katz. Event will also be livestreamed to our YouTube channel.
Sept. 13
2nd Annual Swamp Fest: Activities start 7:30 a.m. at Longswamp Community Park, Mertztown. Hosted by Longswamp Township Parks and Recreation. Mush Ball Tournament, historic scavenger hunt and breakfast food vendor. Afternoon live music by James Supra Band and Blue Mountain Gang. Kids’ activities, craft fair, Swamp Monster and Toad costume contest, Jack Mack Truck, small car show, hot air balloon rides, food vendors. Ends with fireworks. Masks and social distancing required.
Sept. 13
Strausstown Lions Club 49th Annual Antique Auto Show and Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Strausstown Lions Community Park, 10 Wilson Ave., Strausstown. Show car gate open 9 a.m. to noon. No judging of cars this year. Flea Market opens to vendors at 6:30 a.m. Includes automotive parts, tools, accessories, literature, general antiques and collectibles, arts and crafts. Entertainment by The Uptown Band at 11 a.m. Antique gas engines and equipment throughout the day. Food and refreshments in pavilion area. No chicken BBQ meals this year. Spectator admission is a $5 donation. Ages 16 and younger admitted free. All proceeds support of the blind, hearing impaired and community betterment.
Sept. 13
Longswamp Township Historical Society Historic Scavenger Hunt: Free to enter. Cash prizes. Pick up entry form, map, between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Longswamp Twp. Municipal Bldg., 1112 State St., Mertztown. More details at longswamphistory.org.
Sept. 13
Elvis Tribute Concert featuring Jeff Krick, Sr.: 4 p.m. at Jim Dietrich Park, Muhlenberg Twp. Refreshments available for sale. Donations will be collected for Jeff. Event presented by Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing.
Sept. 14
Berks Photographic Society members photo competition: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, go to website for membership information, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Sept. 21
Memories, Moons, and Imagination: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Berks Photographic Society presents Eddie Soloway, a photographer, teacher and storyteller committed to opening our eyes to the natural world. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, go to website for membership information, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Sept. 26
Homemade Turkey Pot-Pie Quart Sale: Sept. 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. Pre-orders are recommended but not required. Pre-orders due by Sept. 19. Curbside drive-thru pick up only. Pre-order call Nancy at 610-763-3063, Darlene at 610-683-7975. Cost is $8 per Pot-Pie Quart.
Sept. 27
Pioneer Grange, Topton order deadline: Sept. 27 for Italian Hoagie Sale. $5 each. Pickup Oct. 5 at the Grange hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Sept. 28
"Lincoln Comes to Gettysburg" by historian and lecturer Mike Jesberger: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Event presented by Leesport Area Historical Society. Social distancing will be adhered to per family and face masks required.
Sept. 28
How to Photograph Nature in High Key Style: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society presentation by Lisa Langell. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, go to website for membership information, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Link to zoom meeting can be found at kutztownlibrary.org.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com about 2 weeks in advance.