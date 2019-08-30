Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.; Teen Tuesday 3 p.m. ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Sept. 11 Toddler Play Time, Sept. 18 Block Party ages 2&up, Sept. 25 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesdays: Teen Reading Lounge 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m. ; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Sept. 5: Adult Craft Night at 6:30 p.m. Come make a Coffee Filter Wreath. Cost is $10. Bring glue gun/glue and embellishments. Sign up at Library.
Sept. 10: Book Discussion Group 7 p.m. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama.
Sept. 20: Family Movie Night "Ugly Dolls" 6:30 p.m.
Fall Extravaganza Book & Jewelry Sale: Sept. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. half price book sale and Sept. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 bag of books (limit 1 bag of CDs/DVDs per person). 3,000 plus books 100 percent donated, 70 percent hardcover. No buyer restrictions. DVDs and puzzles. Credit card purchases over $5 accepted.
Oct. 5: Bus Trip to New York City. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown at 8 a.m. Depart NYC at 6 p.m. Cost includes snack and bus driver tip. 610-683-5820
Nov. 9: Bus Trip to Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown 7 a.m. Depart Washington at 5:30 p.m. 610-683-5820
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Sept. 5: SAT Class I. Master the SATs with this 6-week course taught by a retired HS teacher. There is a charge. Pre-registration required.
Sept. 17: Preschool Early Learning Academy Tuesdays 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. At our Montessori-style preschool, students engage in hands-on learning and play over the 10-week course. Pre-registration required. There is a charge.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Mondays: Build It! 6:30 p.m. in Library creative building for all ages.
4th Tuesdays: Friends of FAPL Meeting 1 p.m. in Rm 111.
Tuesdays: Teen Tuesdays 3:30 p.m. in Rm 111.
Wednesdays: Stay and Play, 9:30 a.m. in Library.
Fridays: Homeschool MAKERspace, 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111.
Sept. 24: Author Visit at Keystone Villa, 2 p.m., all ages.
AREA EVENTS
Sept. 5
Hamburg Area Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Area High School LGI room. Program entitled “The Lure of Antique Clocks” presented by Don and Eileen Muzyka. Demonstration of their creativity and the engineering basis of how they work includes displays and photos.
Sept. 6
Starwatch in Northern Berks: 7:30 p.m. at Kernsville Dam Recreation Area. Gaze into the night sky to view planets and star constellations with members of the Berks County Amateur Astronomical Society. Bring your own telescope if you have one, a flashlight and chairs to enjoy a late summer evening of starwatching. Co-presented with Blue Mountain Wildlife Inc. Cloud or rain date is Sept. 7. This program is presented by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 610-374-2944, visitwww.countyofberks.com/parks or find us on Facebook and Instagram under Berks County Parks and Recreation.
Sept. 6
Hamburg Strand: showing “It 2” from Sept. 6 to 12.
Sept. 8
Strausstown Fire Company Car Show Breakfast: 6 to 10 a.m. at Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave. and at Strausstown Car Show. Benefits the Apparatus Fund.
Sept. 8
Concert on Grandparents Day. 1:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood. Celebrate National Grandparents Day and enjoy summer concert finale starring the Berks County Brass, a brass quintet composed of members from the Reading Pops Orchestra led by principal conductor Dr. Willis Rapp. Enjoy a soft pretzel and root beer float while listening to sounds of classical brass literature, jazz, pops, marches and more. Free and open to the public. Seating is limited. RSVP by Sept. 7; call 484-637-8200.
Sept. 8
Grandparents Day Celebration: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the parking area behind the Old Main building, 1 S. Home Ave. Public is invited. Antique car show and musical entertainment by the Dan Flok Duo. Free birch beer floats 2:30 to 3 p.m. Additional food, including bake-sale items, will be for sale; proceeds from some sales benefit the senior living community’s benevolent care fund. 610-682-1413
Sept. 10
Classic Night: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Strand. Showing “Gone With the Wind.”
Sept. 10
Dairy Margin Coverage and Market Facilitation Program Informational Meeting: 1 p.m. at Berks County Agricultural Center, 1238 County Welfare Road, Leesport. Hosted by Penn State Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency for dairy producers. The Dairy Margin Coverage and Market Facilitation Program will be discussed. Participants will learn how to participate in these USDA programs and how the programs can potentially impact their farms. To register, contact Mat Haan, Penn State Extension Dairy Educator, at mmh29@psu.edu or 610-378-1327.
Sept. 12
Free informational session on adoption and child foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, located in Old Main on the campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. Those interested in attending the session are asked to call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or (610) 682-1504 to register.
Sept. 12 & 13
Think Small. Start Now. Making a Financial Game Plan: 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Financial workshop presented by Haas Financial Group. 610-683-5820
Sept. 13 & 14
12th Annual Leesport Area Community Days: Sept. 13 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sept 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Leesport Playground. Community event hosted by Leesport Area Historical Society. Food, rides, games both days. Friday Car cruise in 5-8 p.m. and Dave Mell Band 7-10 p.m. Saturday Mitch & the Moodswings 6-9 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Sept. 14
Free Community Fall Festival: 4 to 8 p.m., New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 27 Lyons Road, Fleetwood, 610-682-6064. Music by The Majestics Band 5 to 8 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. Cake Walk. Bring lawn chairs. Donations accepted.
Sept. 14
Berks County Patriots Self-Defense Course: 9 a.m. to noon at Wegman’s Restaurant, 4401 Pottsville Pike, Reading. Atty. Simon Grill is teaching a course on classic self-defense, stand your ground, The Castle Doctrine. All welcome. There is a charge. Coffee and donuts. RSVP by Sept. 3. Call Judy 610-375-4544.
Sept. 17
Bereavement Forum: 10 a.m. at The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 South Home Ave., Topton. Topic of discussion is “Letting Go: What to Do with My Loved One’s Possessions.” Forum is held the third Tuesday of each month in Deibert Hall on the first floor of the skilled nursing care center on the Topton campus. Facilitated by the Rev. Dr. Colleen G. Kristula, chaplain, the forums are sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes of Topton and Kutztown. For more information, call The Lutheran Home at Topton at 610-682-1400.
Sept. 17
Downsizing seminar: 2 p.m. at The Lutheran Home at Topton in the tavern on the senior living community, 1 S. Home Ave. Elizabeth Fry from Beyond the Fork in the Road and Tom Degler from Keller Williams Realty Elite offer tips on “right-sizing” to transition to a new home, particularly within a senior living community. RSVP at 610-682-1413.
Sept. 19
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. JR McGee, X-Stream Leadership CEO, former Special Forces, Intelligence/Counter Terrorism operations, will update situations with North Korea, Iran, China, Russia. Local candidates for Sheriff, Clerk of Courts, Recorder of Deeds will answer questions. Free and open to all.
Sept. 19
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 6:30 p.m. Autumn Plant Swap prior to 7 p.m. meeting at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Bring your bulbs, extra plants and indoor plants to swap. 610-683-5820
Sept. 21
Hamburg Grange All-You-Can-Eat Homemade Chicken Pot Pie Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. at Hamburg Area High School. The Grange wants to say THANK YOU to all veterans and active military by giving you a free meal at the dinner.
Sept. 21
Pancake & Sausage Breakfast: 8 to 11 a.m. Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown. All you can eat pancakes served with home fries and a piece of sausage. Extra sausage is $1 a link. Eggs will also be served as well.
Sept. 21
Apple Festival: Frieden’s Lutheran Church, 9727 Red Road, Kempton. Food served 2 to 8 p.m. The Majestics Classic Country, Bluegrass and other music 5 to 8 p.m. Bring food item to donate to local food bank. Rain or shine.
Sept. 23
Leesport Area Historical Society Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Dr. Solomon Lausch presents his experience in the Peace Corps. A retired school teacher and administrator, he currently serves as executive director of Berks Business Education Coalition, an organization devoted to developing sustained support for education within the Berks County business community.