KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.; Teen Tuesday 3 p.m. ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Sept. 25 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesdays: Teen Reading Lounge 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m. ; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Sept. 20: Family Movie Night "Ugly Dolls" 6:30 p.m.
Fall Extravaganza Book & Jewelry Sale: Sept. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. half price book sale and Sept. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 bag of books (limit 1 bag of CDs/DVDs per person). 3,000 plus books 100 percent donated, 70 percent hardcover. No buyer restrictions. DVDs and puzzles. Credit card purchases over $5 accepted.
Oct. 5: Bus Trip to New York City. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown at 8 a.m. Depart NYC at 6 p.m. Cost includes snack and bus driver tip. 610-683-5820
Nov. 9: Bus Trip to Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown 7 a.m. Depart Washington at 5:30 p.m. 610-683-5820
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Sept. 17: Preschool Early Learning Academy Tuesdays 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. At our Montessori-style preschool, students engage in hands-on learning and play over the 10-week course. Pre-registration required. There is a charge.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Mondays: Build It! 6:30 p.m. in Library creative building for all ages.
4th Tuesdays: Friends of FAPL Meeting 1 p.m. in Rm 111.
Tuesdays: Teen Tuesdays 3:30 p.m. in Rm 111.
Wednesdays: Stay and Play, 9:30 a.m. in Library.
Fridays: Homeschool MAKERspace, 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111.
Sept. 24: Author Visit at Keystone Villa, 2 p.m., all ages.
AREA EVENTS
Sept. 19
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. JR McGee, X-Stream Leadership CEO, former Special Forces, Intelligence/Counter Terrorism operations, will update situations with North Korea, Iran, China, Russia. Local candidates for Sheriff, Clerk of Courts, Recorder of Deeds will answer questions. Free and open to all.
Sept. 19
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 6:30 p.m. Autumn Plant Swap prior to 7 p.m. meeting at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Bring your bulbs, extra plants and indoor plants to swap. 610-683-5820
Sept. 21
Concert: Shoemakersville Fire Company Auxiliary hosts Jeff Krick Jr., Elvis Impersonator at Shoemakersville Fire Company Banquet Hall. Doors, Kitchen and cash bar 5:30 p.m. Music 7 to 10 p.m. 21 or older event. Tickets sold in advance and at door. For tickets call 610-562-3998, 484-645-0017, 610-562-8785.
Sept. 21
Hamburg Grange #2103 Homemade Chicken Potpie Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m., Hamburg High School, 711 Windsor St., Hamburg. Children age 2 & under free. Eat in or take out. Free meal for veterans and active military with proper ID. 610-562-5933
Sept. 21
Pancake & Sausage Breakfast: 8 to 11 a.m. Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown. All you can eat pancakes served with home fries and a piece of sausage. Extra sausage is $1 a link. Eggs will also be served as well.
Sept. 21
The Barnstormers Male Choir in Concert: 7: 30 p.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch St. Fleetwood. A Free Will Offering will be collected to benefit The Barnstormers Choir.
Sept. 21
Apple Festival: Frieden’s Lutheran Church, 9727 Red Road, Kempton. Food served 2 to 8 p.m. The Majestics Classic Country, Bluegrass and other music 5 to 8 p.m. Bring food item to donate to local food bank. Rain or shine.
Sept. 23
Leesport Area Historical Society Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Dr. Solomon Lausch presents his experience in the Peace Corps. A retired school teacher and administrator, he currently serves as executive director of Berks Business Education Coalition, an organization devoted to developing sustained support for education within the Berks County business community.
Sept. 28
AYCE Turkey Pot-Pie Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. at Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp St. & James Alley, Kutztown. Lettuce with bacon dressing, corn & green beans, applesauce, rolls, beverage and one dessert included. Children 3 & under Free. Take-outs & quarts available.
Sept. 28
Sausage Sandwich Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to ? Radcliffe’s Great Valu (outside, in front), 953 State St., Mertztown. Proceeds benefit the Longswamp Township Historical Society.
Sept. 28 and 29
PA Dutch film "Hiwwe wie Driwwe": showing at Kutztown Strand 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 29. Hosted by Kutztown Community Partnership. Documentary about the Pa Dutch culture and language from their origins in the Palatinate region of Germany to the USA. Features many local people. Sept. 28 doors open at 5:30 p.m. with opening remarks from the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center. Doors open 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. Admission charged. www.hiwwewiedriwwe.com/en/
Sept. 29
Order deadline: for Pioneer Grange, Topton Italian Hoagie Sale. Pickup is Oct. 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the grange hall. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.