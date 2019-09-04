Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.; Teen Tuesday 3 p.m. ages 12 and up.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Sept. 18 Block Party ages 2&up, Sept. 25 Toddler Play Time.
Wednesdays: Teen Reading Lounge 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m. ; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Sept. 20: Family Movie Night "Ugly Dolls" 6:30 p.m.
Fall Extravaganza Book & Jewelry Sale: Sept. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. half price book sale and Sept. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. $5 bag of books (limit 1 bag of CDs/DVDs per person). 3,000 plus books 100 percent donated, 70 percent hardcover. No buyer restrictions. DVDs and puzzles. Credit card purchases over $5 accepted.
Oct. 5: Bus Trip to New York City. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown at 8 a.m. Depart NYC at 6 p.m. Cost includes snack and bus driver tip. 610-683-5820
Nov. 9: Bus Trip to Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown 7 a.m. Depart Washington at 5:30 p.m. 610-683-5820
BETHEL-TULPEHOCKEN PUBLIC LIBRARY
Sept. 17: Preschool Early Learning Academy Tuesdays 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. At our Montessori-style preschool, students engage in hands-on learning and play over the 10-week course. Pre-registration required. There is a charge.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Mondays: Build It! 6:30 p.m. in Library creative building for all ages.
4th Tuesdays: Friends of FAPL Meeting 1 p.m. in Rm 111.
Tuesdays: Teen Tuesdays 3:30 p.m. in Rm 111.
Wednesdays: Stay and Play, 9:30 a.m. in Library.
Fridays: Homeschool MAKERspace, 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111.
Sept. 24: Author Visit at Keystone Villa, 2 p.m., all ages.
AREA EVENTS
Sept. 12
Free informational session on adoption and child foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, located in Old Main on the campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. Those interested in attending the session are asked to call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or (610) 682-1504 to register.
Sept. 12 & 13
Think Small. Start Now. Making a Financial Game Plan: 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Financial workshop presented by Haas Financial Group. 610-683-5820
Sept. 13 & 14
12th Annual Leesport Area Community Days: Sept. 13 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sept 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Leesport Playground. Community event hosted by Leesport Area Historical Society. Food, rides, games both days. Friday Car cruise in 5-8 p.m. and Dave Mell Band 7-10 p.m. Saturday Mitch & the Moodswings 6-9 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Sept. 14
2nd annual Fall Festival: 4 to 8 p.m. at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 27 Lyons Road, Fleetwood. The Majestics perform 5 to 8 p.m. Food available. Cake Walk between band sets. Bring lawn chairs. Free admission, donations welcome. Proceeds go to WHY Club Wellness and Health for Youth in Brandywine Middle School and repaving the church parking lot. https://newjerusalemlutheran.weebly.com/
Sept. 14
Seasons of Life exhibit: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Reformed UCC, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg. Information to help us through all the seasons and stages of life. Lectures and yoga class. Exhibitors include Anatanavage Farbiarz law firm, Bender Fitness and Yoga, Berks Agency on Aging, Right From the Start Day Care, VFW. Free admission. Door prizes. Light lunch for sale.
Sept. 14
Berks County Patriots Self-Defense Course: 9 a.m. to noon at Wegman’s Restaurant, 4401 Pottsville Pike, Reading. Atty. Simon Grill is teaching a course on classic self-defense, stand your ground, The Castle Doctrine. All welcome. There is a charge. Coffee and donuts. RSVP by Sept. 3. Call Judy 610-375-4544.
Sept. 15
Fleetwood Area Historical Society meeting: 7 p.m. in their meeting room in the Fleetwood Community Center. Member Leroy Fegely will discuss the history of the Philadelphia Athletics baseball team.
Sept. 16
Monthly Digital Photo Competition: 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Berks Photographic Society, 40 N. Noble St., Reading. Meet fellow photographers of all skill levels getting together to share ideas and expertise. Categories are Nature, Pictorial, and this month's assigned subject, Monochrome. Free. www.berkscamera.org
Sept. 17
Bereavement Forum: 10 a.m. at The Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 South Home Ave., Topton. Topic of discussion is “Letting Go: What to Do with My Loved One’s Possessions.” Forum is held the third Tuesday of each month in Deibert Hall on the first floor of the skilled nursing care center on the Topton campus. Facilitated by the Rev. Dr. Colleen G. Kristula, chaplain, the forums are sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes of Topton and Kutztown. For more information, call The Lutheran Home at Topton at 610-682-1400.
Sept. 17
Downsizing seminar: 2 p.m. at The Lutheran Home at Topton in the tavern on the senior living community, 1 S. Home Ave. Elizabeth Fry from Beyond the Fork in the Road and Tom Degler from Keller Williams Realty Elite offer tips on “right-sizing” to transition to a new home, particularly within a senior living community. RSVP at 610-682-1413.
Sept. 19
Berks County Patriots: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Leesport Market. JR McGee, X-Stream Leadership CEO, former Special Forces, Intelligence/Counter Terrorism operations, will update situations with North Korea, Iran, China, Russia. Local candidates for Sheriff, Clerk of Courts, Recorder of Deeds will answer questions. Free and open to all.
Sept. 19
Kutztown Area Garden Club: 6:30 p.m. Autumn Plant Swap prior to 7 p.m. meeting at Kutztown Community Library, 70 Bieber Alley. Bring your bulbs, extra plants and indoor plants to swap. 610-683-5820
Sept. 21
Concert: Shoemakersville Fire Company Auxiliary hosts Jeff Krick Jr., Elvis Impersonator at Shoemakersville Fire Company Banquet Hall. Doors, Kitchen and cash bar 5:30 p.m. Music 7 to 10 p.m. 21 or older event. Tickets sold in advance and at door. For tickets call 610-562-3998, 484-645-0017, 610-562-8785.
Sept. 21
Hamburg Grange #2103 Homemade Chicken Potpie Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m., Hamburg High School, 711 Windsor St., Hamburg. Children age 2 & under free. Eat in or take out. Free meal for veterans and active military with proper ID. 610-562-5933
Sept. 21
Pancake & Sausage Breakfast: 8 to 11 a.m. Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown. All you can eat pancakes served with home fries and a piece of sausage. Extra sausage is $1 a link. Eggs will also be served as well.
Sept. 21
Apple Festival: Frieden’s Lutheran Church, 9727 Red Road, Kempton. Food served 2 to 8 p.m. The Majestics Classic Country, Bluegrass and other music 5 to 8 p.m. Bring food item to donate to local food bank. Rain or shine.
Sept. 23
Leesport Area Historical Society Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Dr. Solomon Lausch presents his experience in the Peace Corps. A retired school teacher and administrator, he currently serves as executive director of Berks Business Education Coalition, an organization devoted to developing sustained support for education within the Berks County business community.