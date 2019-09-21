Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.; Pokemon League 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays: Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Tunes & Tots 10 a.m.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. Geared for ages 12 and up. Activities, snacks and friends.
Wiggly Wednesdays: 10 a.m. Oct. 2 - Play K Ages 4&up, Oct. 9 - Toddler Play Time, Oct. 16 - Block Party, Oct. 23 - Toddler Play Time, Oct. 30 - Kids Yoga - Ages 3&up.
Wednesday Teen Reading Lounge: 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Thursdays: Toddler Time Story Time 10 a.m.; Preschool Story Time 11 a.m.; Used Book Sale 10 a.m. to noon; Art Cats 4 to 5 p.m.
Saturdays: Used Book Sale 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 5: Bus Trip to New York City. Plan your own day. Depart Kutztown at 8 a.m. Depart NYC at 6 p.m. Cost includes snack and bus driver tip. 610-683-5820
AREA EVENTS
Sept. 26
Aging Parent Fair: 5 to 7 p.m. in second floor Franciscan Room at Penn State St. Joseph, 2500 Bernville Road (Route 183), Reading (Bern Twp.) A health-fair styled event intended specifically for adult children seeking help, support and resources for their aging loved ones. Event is “drop-in” style, so families can come and go. Register at 610-413-1995.
Sept. 28
AYCE Turkey Pot-Pie Dinner: 4 to 7 p.m. at Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp St. & James Alley, Kutztown. Lettuce with bacon dressing, corn & green beans, applesauce, rolls, beverage and one dessert included. Children 3 & under Free. Take-outs & quarts available.
Sept. 28
Sausage Sandwich Fundraiser: 10 a.m. to ? Radcliffe’s Great Valu (outside, in front), 953 State St., Mertztown. Proceeds benefit the Longswamp Township Historical Society.
Sept. 28 and 29
PA Dutch film "Hiwwe wie Driwwe": showing at Kutztown Strand 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 29. Hosted by Kutztown Community Partnership. Documentary about the Pa Dutch culture and language from their origins in the Palatinate region of Germany to the USA. Features many local people. Sept. 28 doors open at 5:30 p.m. with opening remarks from the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center. Doors open 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. Admission charged. www.hiwwewiedriwwe.com/en/
Sept. 29
Order deadline: for Pioneer Grange, Topton Italian Hoagie Sale. Pickup is Oct. 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the grange hall. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Oct. 3
Songs and Stories of Old Canal Days: 7 p.m. at Hamburg Area High School, LGI room. Hamburg Area Historical Society presentation by re-enactor Matthew Dodd dressed in period costume with props and backdrops.
Oct. 3
Senior Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kutztown Fire Company, 310 Noble St. Free health services as well as valuable information and resources for older residents. Free flu shots, blood pressure checks, grip strength tests and screenings for balance. Vendors representing government agencies, businesses and not-for-profit organizations will provide information about programs and services.
Oct. 5
Iron Kettle Soup Sale: Pick -up time 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 550 Fleetwood Road, Bowers. Beef Vegetable and Chicken Corn Noodle Soup. Preorder call Renee 484-646-9082, with name, phone number, amounts.
Oct. 5
Community Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Longswamp Township Park, 1112 State St., Mertztown. Community members, non-profits and vendors participating. Contact Marie at longswamphistory@gmail.com or 610-682-1645 to reserve a space.
Oct. 5
Fall Fest: 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, 501 Hoch Road in Blandon. Free. Bring chair or blanket. Live music by Mike Hertzog and The Blue Mountain Gang. Refreshments and other items available for purchase from food trucks, a pie sale, and unique crafters and vendors. The Old Time Plow Boys on-site to share the preservation of agricultural heritage with antique equipment, practices, and activities. All proceeds raised benefit the American Cancer Society. 484-637-8200
Oct. 5
Ontelaunee Region Antique Automobile Club of America: 7p.m. at New Jerusalem Zion UCC,
Route 737, Krumsville. Learn about our group tours, car shows, swap meets, scholarships and a whole
lot more. Antique car ownership not necessary. Refreshments served. 610-799-3761
Oct. 10 & 11
Building Community Through Charitable Giving: 6 p.m. Oct. 10 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at Kutztown Community Library. Financial workshop presented by Haas Financial Group.
Oct. 11 & 12
Used Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Schuylkill Valley Community Library, 1310 Washington Road, Leesport. Fill a bag for $5 all day on Saturday. 610-926-1555 or www.berkslibraries.org/svcl
Oct. 13
Seniors Fall Foliage Excursion Train Ride: 1 p.m. WK&S Railroad, 42 Community Center Drive in Kempton. Pick up complimentary tickets, courtesy of Manor at Market Square, at train station. Must be able to board and exit train steps with minimal assistance. Reservations by Oct. 7, 610-373-0800. Free and open to seniors. Seating limited.
Oct. 18
Kutztown Alumni Homecoming Reception: 5 to 7 p.m. at Kutztown Fire Company Banquet Hall. Open to all Kutztown Area High School alumni and their guests. Hosted by KASD Education Foundation on night of the Kutztown Homecoming Football game against Hamburg. Appetizer reception. Cash bar. RSVP www.KASDEDFoundation.org/RSVP or 610-683-7361 ext. 5105, leave message.