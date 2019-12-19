Patriot Item Calendar Dec. 26
Submit events 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.
KUTZTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Mondays: Preschool Story Time 10 a.m.; Toddler Time Story Time 11 a.m.
Used Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Teen Tuesdays: 3 p.m. activities, snacks for ages 12 and up.
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays 3 p.m. An interactive, hands-on, book discussion for teens.
Jan. 7: Journaling Workshop. Discover the Power of Your Own Words. 6:30 p.m. Learn the history, methods and benefits of keeping a personal journal. Sign up at Library.
Jan. 8
Kutztown Movie Club: "Love Among the Ruins" with Katharine Hepburn & Laurence Olivier. 7 p.m. Pre and post viewing discussion.
FLEETWOOD AREA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Build It! Mondays: 6:30 p.m. (not held Jan. 20) creative building for all ages
Teen Tuesdays: (not held Dec. 31) 3:30 p.m. in Library, grade 7 & up
Preschool Sprouts Story/Activity: Wednesdays 9:30 a.m. ages 3-5. Not held Jan. 1.
Baby Lapsit: every other Thursday (no Dec. 26) 5:30 p.m., birth to age 2
Creative Play: Fridays 9:30 a.m. in Rm 111 (no Dec. 27), ages 3-5
Homeschool MAKERspace: Fridays 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Rm 111 (not held Dec. 27 and Jan. 31), Art (2nd week in month) 3 to 4 p.m.
Family EXPLORE Night: 1st & 3rd Tuesday 6:30 p.m., all ages welcome.
Ongoing: Center Space activity station for all ages, changes every 2 weeks.
Dec. 27: A STEAM-y Winter’s Morn, 10 a.m. to noon, STEAM activities. All ages.
Dec. 31: Library Closed
Jan. 1 and 13: Library Closed.
Jan. 15: FASD Family Education Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Andrew Maier Elementary School.
Jan. 28: FASD Teach Me to Read at Home, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Andrew Maier Elementary School. Preschoolers & parents.
AREA EVENTS
Dec. 29
Free Piano Concert: 2 p.m. at St. John's EL Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg. Free piano concert by Cody Knight, formerly of Shoemakersvlle, and a Hamburg area graduate.
Jan. 1
14th Annual New Year's Day, Pork & Sauerkraut Dinner: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. John's EL Church, 99 Pine St., Hamburg. Adults - $9, Children under 12 - $4.50. Pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, applesauce, beverages and homemade dessert. 610-562-4440 or 610-562-8732.
Jan. 4
Bus trip to PA Farm Show: sponsored by Hamburg Grange. Leave Hamburg 8:15 a.m., leave Farm Show 5 p.m., $20 per seat. 610-207-9755
Jan. 9
Session on adoption, foster care: 6 p.m. at Diakon Adoption & Foster Care, in Old Main on campus of The Lutheran Home at Topton, One S. Home Ave., Topton. Staff explain foster parenting as well as the processes involved in adopting a child or youth. Learn about children available for adoption as well as foster care, foster-to-adopt and medically fragile foster care. Call, toll-free, 1-888-582-2230 or 610-682-1504 to register.
Jan. 18 and 19
Berks County Wine Trail Winter Warmer Wine Tasting Weekend: noon to 5 p.m. both days. Enjoy featured wines together with samples of hot soups, desserts, and other comfort-inspired pairings. Self-guided tour of 11 trail wineries, www.berkscountywinetrail.com/wineries/. No reservations or tickets needed. Note, most wineries charge a tasting fee for their full wine list.