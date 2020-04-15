St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
Sunday April 26, we worship in our cars on the parking lot at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate the Third Sunday of Easter.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all public worship and activities are cancelled until further notice. Consult the parish Facebook page for ongoing updates during this pandemic crisis.
Parish Office is open for necessary business Monday through Friday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. The church is open for private prayer during office hours.
Church is also open for private prayer and meditation on Saturdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.