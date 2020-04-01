St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all public worship and activities at the parish are cancelled until further notice. The parish office will be closed during Holy Week, and will open for necessary business only beginning on April 13, and will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The church will be open for private prayer and visitation during these open office hours. Consult the parish Facebook page for ongoing updates during this pandemic crisis.
Holy Week: Church will be open during Holy Week for private prayer and meditation during these times only: Holy Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m., Good Friday from 12 to 2:30 p.m., Holy Saturday from 12 - 4 p.m., Easter Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Holy Saturday Blessing of Food Baskets: will take place in the parking lot (stay in cars) at noon.
Homemade candy: Easter eggs and hand-decorated cookies and some breads are available for purchase during office hours. Please call the office before you visit 610-562-7657 ext. 0.
Northern Berks Ministerium: All Lenten services are cancelled due to the virus pandemic.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Holy Thursday: Worship at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Worship was originally planned for the Hamburg Area Methodists, St. Luke’s Shoemakersville, and St. Michael’s, Hamburg. Please park, in our parking lot, skipping every other space. Please stay in your cars. We will begin at 5 p.m. We will distribute communion with the prefilled grape juice and wafer cups (like creamers). They will be handed out in zip lock bags by our gloved council members. We will use an FM Transmitter to broadcast the worship service on a specific FM station. The offering for the Northern Berks Ministeium's emergency fund will be dropped in baskets as people leave.
Good Friday, April 10: Worship at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Please park, in our parking lot, skipping every other space. Please stay in your cars. We will use an FM Transmitter to broadcast the worship service on a specific FM station. The offering for the Northern Berks Ministeium's emergency fund will be dropped in baskets as people leave.
April 12: Drive in Easter Worship at 10:15 a.m. Parking lot worship using FM radio. To stay safe please park in every other space and stay in your cars. We celebrate the resurrection of Jesus with Holy Communion, distributed in prefilled wafer and grape juice cups in Ziplock bags. Offerings will be dropped in baskets while exiting. Offering envelopes to other churches will be sent to them.