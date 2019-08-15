St. Michael's Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Aug. 25, we celebrate the Eleventh Sunday after Pentecost at 9 a.m. Bring your pet(s) to be blessed! We worship outside under shade trees. Please bring a chair. We have some wooden chairs if you forget.
Aug. 31: The Hamburg-er Festival is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the streets of Hamburg. Our Women of St. Michael’s group sells homemade desserts by Peach Street near Windsor Press. We will sell shoefly pie, pineapple upside down cake, apple dumplings, peach dumplings, peach pound cake, blueberry dessert, chocolate chip and sugar cut-out cookies.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Aug. 21: Welcome to Berks County Catholic School Teachers for In-service and Retreat Day
Aug. 22: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 22: Parish Finance Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 8: First Day of PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.; PREP registrations due now
St. John's Lutheran Church, 201 East Main St., Kutztown
Journeys Through Grief: Tuesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 3 through Oct. 8 for six sessions. Counseling in small groups where for one and half hours, you will learn about the stages of grief and explore your feelings about the loss you have experienced. Our goal is not to make grief disappear, but to equip the group's participants with the tools needed for lifelong healing and understanding. Under the guidance of a professional Christian counselor or trained facilitator, you will learn how you can live with the grief associated with loss. To register, contact Bereavement Coordinator Sylvia Havlish at 610-395-5045. For more information, visit https://www.libertylutheran.org/grief-recovery.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 10 a.m. at Edenburg Park, followed by lunch and games for all ages. Pastor Dave Long presented an interactive Bible lesson. We also enjoyed Trash-2-Treasure Bingo & an ice cream social.
Stop by our stand at the Hamburger Fest on Saturday, Aug. 31.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
During our summer schedule, both the Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, and Sunday School will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Join our weekly community dog walk Thursdays leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m. Every 2nd and 4th Monday, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
Join us at The Westy on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for our Dine In-Take Out Fundraiser. You will need a coupon in order for our 3C’s committee to receive a donation from The Westy of 15 percent of your food purchase, excluding alcohol. Coupons will be available in the church office, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon.
Members are asked to contribute non-perishable foods for Harvest Home on Sept. 29. All food will be given to the Salvation Army to benefit local families in need.