St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 PM, and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Aug. 29: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 2: Labor Day Mass at 9 a.m. No evening devotions on the holiday.
Sept. 3: Harvest Fest planning meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: PREP Religious Education Classes begin, 9 a.m.; Registrations due.
St. Michael's Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Tilden
Aug. 31: Hamburg-er Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the streets of Hamburg. Ladies Group sells homemade desserts by Peach Street near Windsor Press. Proceeds benefit numerous ministries in Berks County.
Sept. 1, Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m. Pastor Buzzard will take the adult class on a journey to the Holy Lands.
We worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Twelfth Sunday after Pentecost with altar distribution of Holy Communion. Come partake of the Lamb of God who takes away the Sin of the world, happy are those who are called to His supper.
Frieden’s Lutheran Church, 9727 Red Road, Kempton
Apple Festival: Sept. 21. Food served 2 to 8 p.m. The Majestics Classic Country, Bluegrass and other music 5 to 8 p.m. Bring food item to donate to local food bank. Rain or shine.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented the message “A God of Second Chances” based on Jonah 3:1-6. Greeters were Bruce and Sue Krammes. Nursery attendants were Tammy Wagner and Clint Baker. Junior church leaders were Loray Owens and Chad Flyte. Stop by our stand at the Hamburger Fest on Aug. 31.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
During our summer schedule, both the Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, and Sunday School will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Bible Study is Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seasons of Life exhibit, a free exhibit open to the community. Exhibitors include Anatanavage Farbiarz law firm, Bender Fitness and Yoga, Berks Agency on Aging, Right From the Start Day Care, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and more. You can see we are trying to provide professionals we seek during the different stages of our lives. Event includes lectures and yoga class. A light lunch will be available. Vendors will offer door prizes.
Join us at The Westy on Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for our Dine In/Take Out Fundraiser. You will need a coupon in order for our 3C’s committee to receive a donation from The Westy of 15 percent of your food purchase, excluding alcohol. Coupons will be available at the Sanctuary entrances on Sundays and in the church office, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Members are asked to contribute non-perishable foods for Harvest Home on Sept. 29. All food will be given to the Salvation Army to benefit local families in need.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Join us every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for worship service, followed by fellowship time with refreshments. The first Sunday of the month we have a healing service directly after the regular worship service. Available is prayer with the laying on of hands, if so desired.
The acolyte for Sept. 1 is Mary Miller and the lector is Vickie Rausch.
St. Paul’s will be having a sandwich sale on Sept. 11. We will be making Italian, Ham and cheese and Turkey. For more information or to order, call 610-562-4204. Last day to order is Sept. 1.