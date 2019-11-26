St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Dec. 5 & 9: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 5: Advent Community Service and Lunch at St. Mary Church, 11:30 a.m. All are welcome
Dec. 8: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Dec. 9: Immaculate Conception of Mary, Mass at 7 p.m.
Dec. 10: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: Live Nativity Presentation, Parish Hall at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 15: Christmas Lessons and Carols by Northern Berks Ministerium and Blue Mountain Heritage Chorus, 4 p.m. All are welcome.
Salem EC Church
Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Kolleen Long presented the message “Why We Wait” based on Isaiah 40:26-31. Our greeters were Bruce and Sue Krammes. Our nursery attendants were Carel Geist and Charlotte Jacobs. Our junior church leaders were Jen Mulgrew and Tonia Krick.
Dec. 15: Join us for our special Children’s Christmas Celebration at 10 a.m.
St. Peter's UCC of Molltown
219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood
Christmas Bazaar: Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cookie sale, vendors, crafts, White Elephant. Lunch items will be available. 610-944-9418
St. Michael’s Church
Hamburg
Dec. 8: worship at 10:15 a.m., celebrate the Second Sunday of Advent with pew distribution of Holy Communion. Autumn and Brycen Scheffler will receive their First Communion. Come partake of the Lamb of God who takes away the Sin of the world, happy are those who are called to His supper. Debbie Buzzard will lead the Sunday School children in a song before the children’s sermon. Angel Tree Gifts for Bethany Children’s Home should be returned by today.
Annual congregational meeting: will follow worship with the election of congregational council members and vote on the 2020 ministry plan.
Dec. 14: free spaghetti dinner 5 to 7 p.m. Meal includes meatballs, salad, Italian bread, fruit, beverage and dessert. Please invite your neighbors, those in need, and your family. Free children’s meal toy for every child. Any donations go to Food for The Poor or Potato Project.
Hamburg SDA Church
22 Willow Rd, Hamburg
Services: Bible-based Church that keeps Saturday, the Seventh-day Sabbath Holy. Bible classes for all ages 10 a.m. followed by worship hour at 11:05 a.m. The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset.
Dec. 7: 11:05 a.m. Pastor Merle Whitney will be our speaker. All are welcome. Vegetarian Fellowship meal served for guests and visitors in the Fireside Room following the service. Laurel Assistant Living Ministry at 2:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: 11:05 a.m. Christmas Cantata.
Dec. 21: 11:05 a.m. ADRA Christmas Program.
Dec. 28: 11:05 a.m. Pastor Alex will be our speaker. We will have Communion. All are welcome. Vegetarian Fellowship meal served for guests and visitors in the Fireside Room following the service.
Community Service Center: open to the public every Monday and Tuesday 1 to 6 p.m. for those who qualify.
Food Pantry: open the 3rd Sunday of each month 12 to 2 p.m. for those who qualify.
Prayer Meeting: Tuesday 6:30 p.m.
Bible Study: Thursday 10:15 a.m. in the Sanctuary.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: Worship Service 10:15 a.m. led by Rev. Darryl Hamm. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.
Bible Study: Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts: meet Monday evenings
Girl Scouts: meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Thank you: to our community for helping to make our Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar such a success! Santa was very happy the children came to see him! Thank you to our members who took all of the Angel Tree cards. Your gifts are due in the church by Dec. 8.
Christmas Poinsettia orders: taken until Dec. 8. Decorating our church with poinsettias a beautiful annual tradition at First Church.
Children’s Christmas program: “What God Wants for Christmas” presented during the worship service on Dec. 15. Plan to attend and support our children then stay for the fellowship luncheon.
First Church Open House: Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Church structure is example of Gothic religious architecture. Light refreshments served in sanctuary. See Chrismon Tree and Poinsettia “Tree.”
Dec. 22: Christmas Candlelight Service
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Service 7 p.m.