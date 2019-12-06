St. Michael's Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Dec. 22: celebrate the Fourth Sunday of Advent at 10:15 a.m. worship. The St. Michaelaires, under the direction of Elaine Balthaser, will lead worship. At 10:15 children will tell the story of Jesus’ birth. Adult classes will present music and special readings. The children will practice during the Sunday School hour at 9 a.m. for the Christmas program.
Dec. 24: Candlelight Communion Christmas Eve Worship is 4 and 7 p.m. Jesus comes as the light of the world. We flood the church with candles to celebrate the birth of Jesus. 4 p.m. worship is designed especially for children. Special Music begins 6:30, before the 7p.m. celebration of Jesus’ birth.
St. John's EL Church
99 Church St., Hamburg
Dec. 29: Free piano concert: 2 p.m. by Cody Knight, formerly of Shoemakersvlle, and a Hamburg area graduate.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve with services at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. Special music will be presented prior to both services. All are invited to attend.
Northern Berks Ministerium
Dec. 12: Friedens Church, Lenhartsville (on Old 22) Community Harvest/Advent Worship Services 11:30 a.m. Worship and Soup Buffet.
Dec. 19: 11:30 a.m. Friedens Church, Shartlesville 28 Wolf Creek Road. Blue Christmas Service. Freewill offerings benefit the Emergency Assistance Fund.
Dec. 15: 4 p.m. Christmas Lessons and Carols by the Blue Mountain Heritage Chorus at St. Mary’s Catholic Church to benefit the Northern Berks Ministerium Emergency Assistance Fund. Area pastors do scriptures reading.
Dec. 20: “Las Posadas” recalls the arrival of Mary and Joseph in Bethlehem. This new Hamburg holiday event, held regardless of weather, starts at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 99 Church St., and ends at First Reformed UCC on 76 S. Third St., concluding by 7:30 p.m. We will sing Christmas carols and knock on doors as we process with Mary and Joseph looking for a place for them to stay. This Mexican/Guatemalan tradition relives the holy family’s search for housing when they returned to Bethlehem for the Roman census. Dress warmly. Be prepared to walk between the two churches. This is a great fellowship event for all ages. Use parking lot at 4th and Pine streets. A free-will offering will benefit the community building spirit of the Our Town Foundation.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke" Church
2613 Old U.S. 22, Hamburg
Sunday: 9 a.m. worship service, followed by fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school starts at 10:15 am. Everyone welcome.
Dec. 15: lector is Scott Brown. There will be a picnic committee meeting after the worship service.
Salem EC Church
Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on Scripture. Our greeters were Craig and Tina Kutz. Our nursery attendants were Sarah Krick and Andy Shaver. Our junior church leaders were Karen Mohn and Abbey Shaver.
Dec. 15: Children’s Christmas Celebration 10 a.m.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Dec. 12: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 14: Live Nativity Presentation, Parish Hall at 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 15: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Dec. 15: Christmas Lessons and Carols by Northern Berks Ministerium and Blue Mountain Heritage Chorus, 4 p.m., at St. Mary Church. All welcome.
Dec. 16: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 19: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.