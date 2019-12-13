Salem EC Church
Lenhartsville
Last Sunday: Children’s Christmas Celebration was held at 10 a.m., followed by cookies and cocoa in the cafe. The children had a wonderful time helping to bring the message to the congregation. Our greeters were Jake and Cori Dixon.
Dec. 24: Join us at 7 p.m. for our Christmas Eve Service.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Dec. 24: celebrate Christmas Eve with services at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. Special music will be presented prior to both services. All are invited to attend.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Dec. 19: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 19: Holy Name Society meeting at the rectory, 7 p.m.
Dec. 22: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Dec. 24: Office closes at 11 a.m.
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Masses at 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Dec. 25: Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m.
Dec. 26: Office closed.
Dec. 27: Office open 9:30 a.m. to noon.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church
Hamburg
Sunday: worship service 9 a.m. followed by a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school starts at 10:15 a.m. Everyone welcome. The first Sunday of the month we meet directly after worship service for a healing service. We pray for healing with the laying on of hands, if so desired.
Dec. 22: Sunday School program at 9 a.m. The acolyte is Ty Jozefick.