Evangelical Lutheran Friedens Church
537 North Main St., Bernville
Soup Sale: Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon. A variety of home-made soups will be available. Pre-orders will be accepted at 610-488-6260.
St. John EL Church
99 Church St., Hamburg
Fasnacht & Sticky Bun Sale: Feb. 21 pickup 4 to 6 p.m. and Feb. 22 pickup 9 to 11 a.m. at St. John EL Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg. $6 per dozen, Sticky Buns $4 per half dozen. Orders due Feb. 16. Call 610-562-4440/4025.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church
2613 Old U.S. 22, Hamburg
Sunday: 9 a.m. worship service followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school starts at 10:15. Everyone welcome. The first Sunday of the month is a healing service with the laying on of hands, if so desired.
Feb. 9: The acolyte is Alex Phillips. The lector is Karen Hartman.
Salem EC Church
Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on the Bible. Our greeters were Jake and Cori Dixon. Our nursery attendants were Cori Dixon and Charlotte Jacobs. Our junior church leaders were Ashley Miller and Tonia Krick.
Upcoming Events: Please contact us for dates and times of our Men’s and Women’s Groups. Come to our annual Yard Sale on March 6 and 7. Call 610-562-5033.
St. Michael's Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Feb. 9: worship at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate the Fifth Sunday after the Epiphany. Children from our Sunday School will sing before the children’s sermon.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday Worship Service: led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, begins at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.
Bible Study: Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Scout meetings: Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Thursdays of each month.
Feb. 9: celebrate our 230th birthday at 10:15 a.m. and stay for cake.
Feb. 16: celebrating Valentine’s Day and American Heart Month with a Heart-y Luncheon after the worship service.
March: Hamburg Area High School Choir perform on March 8. Mystery dinner, Mardi Gras, Masks, and Murders, on March 14. Check our website for details.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Feb. 6: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Feb. 9: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Feb. 9: Welcome to Bishop Schlert for the diocesan Women’s Giving Circle gathering.
Feb. 10: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Feb. 13: Following Christ renewal session, 7 p.m.