St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Sept. 20: we worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost with Harvest Home. Please bring canned and boxed items for the food pantry. Plate donations (money not in envelopes) will go to the Northern Berks Food Pantry.
St Michael's Church Outdoor Flea Market: Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the roof of the Social Hall, rain or shine, at St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg. Turn off of Route 22, three miles west of Hamburg. The flea market has been moved forward to October, separate from the November Bazaar. Same great buys, lots of Christmas items. 610-488-1783
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Sept. 17: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 17: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 2 & 3: Harvest Fest, great food-to-go and big-value prize baskets only this year. All are welcome.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Sunday: Worship virtually until we can meet in our beautiful church again. To join us for the service on Sunday mornings. Oen live conversation begins at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service begins at 10:15 a.m. To join us with a computer or smartphone/tablet, type this URL in you internet browser, global.gotomeeting.com/join/686285029. Press the Enter or Return Key Click “Allow.” Follow prompts to join meeting. To join by phone for audio only – toll-free dial-in at 1-866-899-4679. Enter access code when prompted, 686285029. No Audio Pin is required. Or, you can view the recorded services at any time from our website at hamburgfirstucc.org. Click on “Sermons” for the Sunday services page.
Bible Study: held virtually on Mondays at 9 a.m. Use the same URL access as for the Sunday Worship Services.