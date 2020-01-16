St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Jan. 22: Pro-Life Day of Prayer for the Protection of the Unborn.
Jan. 23: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 23: Christ Life Series Facilitator Training, 7 p.m.
Jan. 25 and 26: Christ Life Series sign-ups.
Jan. 26: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Jan. 27: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
St. Michael's Church
529 St. Michael's Road, Tilden
Jan. 26: worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Third Sunday After Epiphany with the youth of our congregation leading our worship service reading lessons, greeting, and ushering.
Winter Weather and Worship: We can't predict, but we can prepare. If committees need to be canceled or postponed, the group's participants will be called by phone. For Sunday school and Worship Events, cancellations will be posted on Channel 69’s website www.wfmz.com (click on School Closing then Church, Worship) and it should be on the scrolling bar on the bottom of the TV screen. Information will also be on our Facebook page St. Michaels Church Hamburg. The church's phone answering machine should have a recorded message announcing all weather-related schedule changes. If not sure about a scheduled event, call the church at 610-488-1783.
Mount Zion Lutheran Church
1343 Long Lane Road, Krumsville
Cabin Fever Game Night: Feb. 7 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Come join us for a night of fun and fellowship for all ages. Light refreshments will be provided. Hosted by the Local Shared Outreach Group. For information, call 610-756-6210.
Salem EC Church
Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by our annual congregational meeting at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on God’s Word. Our greeters were Bruce and Sue Krammes. Our nursery attendants were Jess Biegley and Ken Mansfield. Our junior church leaders were Barb Angstadt and Tonia Krick.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church
2613 Old U.S. 22, Hamburg
Sunday: 9 a.m. worship service followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school starts at 10:15 a.m. Everyone welcome.
Holy Communion: will be observed Jan. 26 and Feb. 2.
Healing Service: Feb. 2 after the worship service. We pray for healing with the laying on of hands, if so desired.
Jan. 26: acolyte is Ty Jozefick and the lector is Tom Hartman.