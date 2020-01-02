New Year Wishing
Linda & Mike Hertzog ring in the New Year with New Year Wishing at local churches.
Jan. 12: 10:30 a.m. Huff’s Church, Alburtis.
Jan. 19: 10:15 a.m. St. Peter’s UCC Church, Molltown.
Jan. 26: 10:15 a.m. Longswamp UCC Church, Mertztown.
Huff’s Union Church
540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Township).
Jan. 12: Huff’s Union Church is celebrating the new year with the Langschwammer Nei Yaahrs Winsch (New Year’s Wish). As part of the 10:30 worship service, we will have Linda and Mike Hertzog and Ted Fenstermacher to perform the Longswamp New Year’s Wish and to share some other songs to welcome in the New Year. Please invite family and friends to share this special worship service with us.
St. Peters Union Church
7863 St. Peters Road, Macungie
Soup Sale: Feb. 1, take-out only 9 to 11 a.m., $9 quart, Chicken Corn Noodle, Chili, Ham & Bean Soup. Call before Jan. 27, Ron 610-845-2525, or Deb 610-367-8307.
Salem EC Church
Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by a Fellowship Breakfast at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on Scripture. Our greeters were Bob and Shelva Schaner. Our nursery attendants were Cori Dixon and Charlotte Jacobs. Our junior church leaders were Abbey Shaver and Tracey Burton.
Upcoming Events: Please contact us for dates and times of our Men’s and Women’s Groups. Visit www.fb.com/WeAreSalem or call us at 610-562-5033.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Jan. 9: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 12: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Jan. 13: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 14: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 16: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
Jan. 18 and 19: Christ Life series sign-ups begin.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church
2613 Old U.S. 22, Hamburg
Sunday: morning worship service at 9 a.m. Our worship service is followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school starts at 10:15. Everyone welcome.
First Sunday of the month: we gather directly after worship service. We pray for healing with the laying on of hands, if so desired.
Jan. 12: acolyte is Ian Fink.
St. Michael's Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Jan. 12: we worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Baptism of Our Lord with a celebration of our baptisms. Our congregation council members will be installed. They are Angie Smith, Janet Hendricks, Dave Potts, Bettie Hirko, Joshua Potteiger, Nadine Stoudt, Tom Fredericks, Dorothy McLaughlin and Marcia Scharadin.
Council: meets the first Monday each month.
Winter Weather and Worship: We can't predict, but we can prepare. If committees need to be canceled or postponed, the group's participants will be called by phone. For Sunday school and worship events, cancellations will be posted on Channel 69’s website www.wfmz.com (click on School Closing then Church, Worship) and it should be on the scrolling bar on the bottom of the TV screen. Information will also be on our Facebook page St. Michael's Church Hamburg. The church's phone answering machine should have a recorded message announcing all weather-related schedule changes. If you're not sure about a scheduled event, call the church at 610-488-1783.