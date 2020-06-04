St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township.
Public attendance at Mass is now permitted. All Masses are celebrated in the church. Personal safety precautions and social distancing measures are in effect: facial masks required; use hand sanitizer; attendance is limited to 150 people in compliance with social distancing guidelines. Obligation to attend Mass continues to be suspended during this transitional period. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Weekly schedule: Monday Mass at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m., Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
God’s blessings to all Graduates. Even though this school year ended in such an unusual way, continue to chart your course into the future. God bless your next step on your journey in life.