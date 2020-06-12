St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
Sunday, June 28, we worship at 9 a.m. on the parking lot. We celebrate the Fourth Sunday after Pentecost. Our guest pastor is the Rev. Bruce Potteiger.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Upcoming activities include: June 27 & 28: St. Mary parish serves meals at Kennedy House Soup Kitchen.
June 28: Parish Council meeting, 11:45 a.m.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Salem Belleman's will be having a worship service at 9 a.m. in the church grove on Sunday, June 28. There are three ways to worship with us. You can bring a lawn chair and sit outside in the grove, remain in your car and tune in through your car radio or tune in to Facebook Live. See you in church! Please check out the Belleman’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel and website for more about Belleman’s!