Huff’s Union Church
540 Conrad Road, Alburtis
Oyster Pie Sale: Pick up on March 28 between 9 a.m. and noon in the Chapel. Cost is $7. Order by March 22 by calling church office at 610-845-2626 or Joyce Kemp at 610-702-2571.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Sunday: 9 a.m. for worship service followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school starts at 10:15 a.m. Everyone welcome. The first Sunday of the month is a healing service with laying on of hands, if so desired.
March 15: acolyte is Madison Starr and the lector is Tom Hartman.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Sunday: Worship Service was held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on Scripture. Our greeters were Bruce and Sue Krammes. Our nursery attendants were Jess Biegley and Tommy Krick. Our junior church leaders were Abbey Shaver and Dawn Lutz.
Upcoming Events: Please contact us for dates and times of our Men’s and Women’s Groups. A new Centershot session begins March 24 at 6:30 p.m.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for all ages is at 9 a.m.
Bible Study: Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts: meet Monday evenings.
Girl Scouts: meet the first and third Thursdays of each month.
March 14: The “acting” Governor of Louisiana has invited all of us adults to his home for a Mardi Gras mystery dinner theater at 5:30 p.m. in the Auditorium of his “mansion” at 76 S. Third St., Hamburg. We are the entertainment at this party, not professionals. The mansion will be decorated in a 1920s New Orleans jazz theme so come in costume, if you like. (Any socially acceptable attire will be fine but it’ll be more fun if you can dress in the spirit of things.) Menu includes “NOLA” fare. Guests asked to bring a side dish or dessert. Reservation required. RSVP by March 9 at 610-562-2593. Adults only.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Kauffman’s Chicken Bar-B-Q: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Dinner includes half chicken, baked potato, apple sauce, roll & butter and beverage all for $9. Dinners can be taken out or enjoyed at the Fellowship Hall. Please call the church office (610-926-0461) for ticket information.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
March 12: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
March 12: Christ Life Series session, 7 p.m.
March 14: Church Security Workshop.
March 15: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
March 16: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
March 17: Lent 4 Scripture Study, 7:30 p.m.
March 18: Diocesan Clergy Day of Sanctification.
March 18: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m. (change of date)
April 4: Easter Food and Craft Festival, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., crafts, baked goods, flowers, and refreshments.
Northern Berks Ministerium
Lenten Community Services of Worship and Lunch: All welcome. The theme for this year’s series is “The Jesus Challenge: A Call to Action”. Gatherings take place each Thursday in Lent, beginning at 11:30 a.m. A freewill offering supports the Ministerium's emergency outreach assistance fund.
March 12: “Patrol Your Pleasures” at St. Paul “Smoke” Lutheran, Windsor Twp.
March 19: “Check Your Bags” at Zion Lutheran, Perry Twp.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
March 15: worship at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate the Third Sunday in Lent. Each Sunday in Lent is a mini-Easter. Sundays are not counted in the 40 days of Lent.
March 18: covered dish starts at 6 p.m. Invite anyone who is hungry! At 6:45, we study “Church Fathers.” Choir rehearses at 7:30 p.m.
Donations for Safe Berks: They are in need of twin size sheets (gently used ok), wet wipes and baby bottles. Donations may be placed in the box in the glass narthex by March 22.