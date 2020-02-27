St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church
2613 Old U.S. 22, Hamburg
Sunday: 9 a.m. for worship service followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school starts at 10:15. Everyone welcome.
Healing Service: first Sunday of the month is a healing service with laying on of hands, if so desired.
March 8: children’s sermon and jingle offering. The acolyte is Ty Jozefick and the lector is Andrew Parker.
March 12: host Ministerium Devotions and Luncheon at 11:30 a.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
117 E. Arch St., Fleetwood
March 29: Southern Gospel Concert featuring Soul’d Out Quartet at 6 p.m. $12 advance, $15 door, children ages 5 to 12, $5. Love Offering will be taken. Refreshments served. Call 610-693-4059.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
March 15: Kauffman’s Chicken Bar-B-Q at the church’s Fellowship Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dinner includes half chicken, baked potato, apple sauce, roll and butter and beverage all for $9. Dinners can be taken out or enjoyed at the Fellowship Hall. Call the church office (610-926-0461) for ticket information.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on God’s Word. Our greeters were Wayne Adam and Gladys Adam. Our nursery attendants were Gale Pyle and Charlotte Jacobs. Our junior church leaders were Karen Mohn and Tonia Krick.
Upcoming Events: Come to our annual Yard Sale on March 6 and 7.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
March 8: worship at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate the Second Sunday in Lent. Children sing a song before the children’s sermon. Remember to turn your clocks ahead one-hour Saturday.
March 11: covered dish starts at 6 p.m. Invite anyone who may be hungry. At 6:45 we study “Church Fathers.” Choir rehearses at 7:30 p.m.
Free Spaghetti Dinner: March 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. Each child receives a free kid’s meal toy.
Donations for Safe Berks: They are in need of twin size sheets (gently used ok), wet wipes and baby bottles. Place donations in the box in the glass narthex by March 22.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
March 5: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
March 5: Christ Life session, 7 p.m.
March 7: Confirmation Class Retreat.
March 8: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
March 9: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
March 10: Lent Sunday 3 Scripture Study, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Berks Ministerium
Lenten Community Services of Worship and Lunch: All welcome. The theme for this year’s series is “The Jesus Challenge: A Call to Action”. Gatherings will take place each Thursday in Lent, beginning at 11:30 a.m. A freewill offering supports the Ministerium's emergency outreach assistance fund.
March 5: “Complete the Circle of Grace and Works”, St. John Lutheran, Hamburg.
March 12: “Patrol Your Pleasures”, St. Paul “Smoke” Lutheran, Windsor Twp.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, begins at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.
Bible Study: Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Scouts: Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Thursdays of each month.
March 8: Hamburg Area High School Choir will perform in our Auditorium at 2 p.m. This concert is free and open to the public. It is, however, a fundraiser for the High School Choir so donations will be gratefully accepted. Cupcakes and beverages will be available at no cost. We hope the community will join us in supporting these students by coming to hear them sing, dropping a few dollars in their donation basket, and wearing red and white, the school colors.