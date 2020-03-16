NOTE: At press time, these events were scheduled to be held but that may change as we continue to receive reports of cancelled events in response to coronavirus concerns.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
March 22: worship at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate the Fourth Sunday in Lent. At 9 a.m., Margie Davis from Safe Berks will speak about how they help abused children, women and men. The children at St. Michael’s will collect a noisy (coin) offering for Safe Berks after the children’s sermon.
Collection: Safe Berks is also in need of twin size sheets (gently used ok), wet wipes and baby bottles. Donations may be placed in the box in the glass narthex by March 22.
March 25: a covered dish starts at 6 p.m. Invite anyone who is hungry! At 6:45 we study “Church Fathers.” Choir rehearses at 7:30 p.m.
Huff’s Union Church, Alburtis
Oyster Pie Sale: has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Lenten confessions Saturdays 3:45 - 4:15 p.m., Sundays 7:15 – 7:45 a.m., and before each daily Mass.
March 19: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
March 19: Christ Life session, 7 p.m.
March 20: Adoration 6:30 p.m.; Stations of Cross at 7 p.m.
March 21: Men’s Lenten breakfast at Blue Mountain Restaurant, 8 a.m.
March 21: Confirmation Ceremony Practice at St. Mary Church in Kutztown, 1 p.m.
March 22: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
March 23: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
March 24: Lent 5 Scripture Study, 7:30 p.m.
March 26: Confirmation Ceremony at St. Mary Parish, Kutztown.
April 4: Easter Food and Craft Festival, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., crafts, baked goods, flowers, and refreshments.
Northern Berks Ministerium
Lenten Community Services of Worship and Lunch: All welcome. The theme for this year’s series is “The Jesus Challenge: A Call to Action”. Gatherings take place each Thursday in Lent, beginning at 11:30 a.m. A freewill offering supports the Ministerium's emergency outreach assistance fund. Note that the host church will determine if the gathering will take place, in light of the current virus crisis.
March 19: “Check Your Bags” at Zion Lutheran, Perry Twp.
March 26: “Come, Die with Me”, at Friedens, Shartlesville.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Sunday: Worship Service was held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on Scripture. Our greeters were Craig and Tina Kutz. Our nursery attendants were Jen Mulgrew and Bev Ruppert. Our junior church leaders were Cori Dixon and Abbey Shaver.
Upcoming Events: Call 610-562-5033 for dates and times of our Men’s and Women’s Groups. A new Centershot session begins March 24 at 6:30 p.m.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm at 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for all ages is at 9 a.m.
Bible Study: on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts: meet Monday evenings.
Girl Scouts: meet the first and third Thursdays of each month.
April 2: Northern Berks Ministerium Lenten Service will be held here at First Church. A soup lunch will follow the service. A free-will offering will be taken to support the Ministerium’s Outreach Assistance to the Needy program. All are invited to attend.
April 11: Annual Easter Egg Hunt for all ages at 9 a.m. Noah’s Helping Hands youth program is sponsoring the Hunt. The community is invited.
April 18: Spring Craft Bazaar & Flea Market 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Ruth at 610-562-5405 or the church office at 610-562-2593 to reserve a table, $10 for an eight-foot table and two chairs.
April 26: Miller-Keystone Blood Drive 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the rear of the church parking lot. Call Ann Marie Henne at 484-239-1547 or the church office to schedule a time to donate.