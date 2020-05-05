St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all public worship and activities are cancelled until further notice. Consult the parish webpage or Facebook page for ongoing updates during this pandemic crisis. Visit www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Parish Office is open for necessary business Monday through Friday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. The church is open for private prayer during office hours.
The church is also open for private prayer and meditation on Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
St. Michael's Church, Hamburg
May 17, we worship at 10:15 a.m. on the parking lot. On this Sixth Sunday of Easter, we celebrate Music Sunday. Depending on social distancing requirements, members of St. Michael’s may be singing and playing instruments to praise The Living God.
Our free to-go meal is still planned for Saturday, May 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. We will keep social distancing in preparation and distribution of food to our needy neighbors. Meal includes: beef vegetable soup, grilled cheese and dessert.