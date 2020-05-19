St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden Township
NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all public worship and activities are cancelled until further notice. Consult the parish webpage or Facebook page for ongoing updates during this pandemic crisis. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
The Parish Office is open for necessary business Monday through Friday from 9:30 until 11 a.m. The church is open for private prayer during office hours.
The Church is also open for private prayer and meditation on Saturdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
St. Michael's Church
529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Sunday, May 31, we worship at 10:15 a.m. on the parking lot. We celebrate Pentecost with Holy Communion.
A children’s sermon is heard every Sunday. For information call 610-488-1783 or visit the web http://www.stmichaelshamburg.org. Worship is broadcast live every Sunday and recordings of previous worship can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/pg/stmichaels529.