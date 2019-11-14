St. Michael’s Church
Hamburg
Nov. 24: worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate Christ The King Sunday with Holy Communion with altar distribution. Come partake of the Lamb of God who takes away the Sin of the world, happy are those who are called to His supper.
Nov. 27: Thanksgiving Eve Worship 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s, 5th St. Shoemakersville. Pastor Susan Ohl will bring the good news in her sermon.
Dec. 1: Advent Family Night 5 to 8 p.m. in the social hall. A covered dish meal will begin at 5 p.m. Teen Challenge Choir Christmas Concert will be at 5:45 p.m. followed a children and adult craft at 6:45 p.m. Music by Tom Vollmer and Friends begins at 7:15 p.m.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Nov. 21: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 21: Holy Name Society meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 23: Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 24: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Nov. 24: Blue Mountain Heritage Chorus Christmas Concert at St. Mary Church, 2 p.m. All are welcome.
Nov. 25: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Nov. 28: Thanksgiving Day Mass at 9 a.m.
Northern Berks Ministerium
Community Harvest/Advent Worship Services: Thursdays 11:30 a.m. Worship and Soup Buffet. Nov. 21 at Zion’s Lutheran, 354 Zion’s Church Road, Perry Township; Nov. 28 Thanksgiving Day at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran/Smoke Church, Old 22 in Edenburg; Dec. 5 St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden; Dec. 12 at Friedens Church, Lenhartsville.
Red Kettle Benefit Concert: 4 p.m. ton Dec. 8 at St. John’s, Hamburg. Philadelphia Brass concert to benefit the Hamburg Salvation Army.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: Worship Service 10:15 a.m. led by Rev. Darryl Hamm. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.
Bible Study: Mondays 9 a.m. and Thursdays 6:30 p.m.
Scouts: Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Nov. 23: annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sing for America performs Christmas program 10 a.m. Santa arrives at noon. Christmas Storytime for kids at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Nov. 27: help decorate the church for Christmas at 6 p.m.
Nov. 27: Thanksgiving Eve Service at 7 p.m. to thank God for the many blessings he has given us.
Salvation Army Angel Tree program: pick up an “Angel” card in the Sanctuary and play Santa.
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Dec. 1 after the worship service. Bake two dozen of your best Christmas cookies, bring them to church that Sunday and be part of the fun and tasty competition. A sign-up sheet is on the bulletin board in the Auditorium.
First Church Open House: Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for light refreshments and tour our beautiful sanctuary.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Dec. 5: Sandwich Sale of 10-inch ham, Italian or turkey sandwiches. Available for pick-up and payment at Belleman’s Fellowship Hall 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 5. Call church office (610-926-0461) to pre-order.
Nov. 27: special Thanksgiving Eve Service 7 p.m. All are invited to attend.
Salem EC Church
Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on Scripture. Our greeters were Bob and Shelva Schaner. Our nursery attendants were Tammy Wagner and Clint Baker. Our junior church leaders were Tonia Krick and Abbey Shaver.
Dec. 15: Children’s Christmas Celebration 10 a.m.