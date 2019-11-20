St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Nov. 27: Office closes at 12 p.m.
Nov. 28: Thanksgiving Day Mass at 9 a.m.; Office closed.
Nov. 29: Office open from 9:30 to 10 a.m. only.
Dec. 1: No PREP classes this Thanksgiving weekend.
Dec. 2: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 5: Advent Community Service and Luncheon, at St. Mary Church, 11:30 a.m.
Salem EC Church
Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on the Bible. Our greeters were Wayne Adam and Gladys Adam. Our nursery attendants were Jess Biegley and Bev Ruppert. Our junior church leaders were Meredith Petrucelli and Tracey Burton.
Dec. 15: Join us for our special Children’s Christmas Celebration at 10 a.m.
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday: Worship Service 10:15 a.m. led by Rev. Darryl Hamm. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m.
Bible Study: Mondays 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts: meet Monday evenings
Girl Scouts: meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Nov. 27: thanking God for the many blessings we receive at our Thanksgiving Eve service at 7 p.m.
Dec. 1: Christmas Cookie Challenge after the worship service. Bake two dozen of your best Christmas cookies, bring them to church that Sunday and be part of the fun and tasty competition. A sign-up sheet is on the bulletin board in the Auditorium.
Dec. 15: Children’s Christmas program during the worship service. Plan to attend and support our children then stay for the fellowship luncheon.
Dec. 21: Open House 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to tour First Church, a fine example of Gothic religious architecture, decorating for Christmas.
Dec. 22: Christmas Candlelight Service.
St. Michael’s Church
Hamburg
Dec. 1: worship at 10:15 a.m. to celebrate the First Sunday in Advent with Hanging of the Greens. The church will be decorated during the service as we anticipate and prepare for the celebration of the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ. Members will hang chrismons on the trees. A chrismon is a Christian symbol representing Jesus Christ. The term chrismon comes from the Latin phrase "Christi monogramma", meaning "monogram of Christ". Readers explain all the symbols.
Angel Tree Gifts for Bethany Children’s Home: returned by Dec. 8.
Dec. 1: Advent Family Night 5-8 p.m. in the social hall. A covered dish meal will begin at 5 p.m. Teen Challenge Christmas Concert at 5:45 and a children and adult craft at 6:30. Music by Tom Vollmer and Friends begins at 7:15 p.m.
Dec. 14: Free spaghetti dinner 5-7 p.m. Meatballs, salad, Italian bread, fruit, beverage and dessert. Free children’s meal toy for every child. Any donations go to Food for The Poor or Potato Project.
Bern Reformed UCC
3196 Bernville Road, Route 183, Leesport
8th annual Live Nativity: Dec. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. The Angel Gabriel will guide audiences to Mary, Joseph and the baby while calling attention to the visitation of Shepherds and the Magi. Children will also enjoy the live goats, sheep and donkey petting stall. Meanwhile the Governor Mifflin Middle School Show and Woodwind Choirs will present concerts at 5:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively. We, again, welcome the return of the Teen Challenge Men’s Choir at 6:30 p.m. The Elevator Lobby and the Chapel will host the Bethlehem Market-Place where guests can participate in arts and crafts. Refreshments will be served all evening in the Social Room.