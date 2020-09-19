St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Oct. 4: we worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Fourteenth Sunday after Pentecost with Holy Communion. Come partake of the Lamb of God who takes away the Sin of the world, happy are those who are called to His supper. At 9 a.m., children's Sunday School will meet in the social hall and the adult class will meet in the multi-purpose room. Worship options are indoors, on the parking lot, listening over the phone, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/stmichaels529/.
St Michael's Church Outdoor Flea Market: Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. under the roof of the Social Hall, rain or shine, at St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg. Turn off of Route 22, three miles west of Hamburg. The flea market has been moved forward to October, separate from the November Bazaar. Same great buys, lots of Christmas items. 610-488-1783
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Sunday: Worship virtually until we can meet in our beautiful church again. To join us for the service on Sunday mornings. Open live conversation begins at 9:45 a.m.; Worship Service begins at 10:15 a.m. To join us with a computer or smartphone/tablet, type this URL in you internet browser, global.gotomeeting.com/join/686285029. Press the Enter or Return Key Click “Allow.” Follow prompts to join meeting. To join by phone for audio only – toll-free dial-in at 1-866-899-4679. Enter access code when prompted, 686285029. No Audio Pin is required. Or, you can view the recorded services at any time from our website at hamburgfirstucc.org. Click on “Sermons” for the Sunday services page.
Bible Study: held virtually on Mondays at 9 a.m. Use the same URL access as for the Sunday Worship Services.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
“Mini” Harvest Fest: will include “to-go” food and great-value raffle prizes. In light of the pandemic guidelines, there will be no social gathering activities this year. Social distancing guidelines are in effect. All are welcome for food and raffle chance purchases at the following times – Friday, Oct. 2 from 3 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Oct. 5: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.