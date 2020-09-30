St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit our website at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Oct. 12: No Senior exercise class today.
Oct. 13: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
St. Michael’s Church
529 St. Michaels Road, Hamburg
Oct. 11: we worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Nineteenth Sunday after Pentecost. The children might sing a song before the children’s sermon. For information about listening to worship by phone, call 610-488-1783. Visit us on the web http://www.stmichaelshamburg.org. Worship videos are posted to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stmichaels529/
Free Drive-Thru Spaghetti Dinner: Oct. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. Meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, fruit and Italian bread. Please invite your neighbors, those in need, and your family. Any donations go to Food For the Poor or The Potato Project (I Hart Harvest).
First Reformed Church
76 S. Third St., Hamburg,
Oct. 11: 10:15 a.m. we will happily return to the church building for our Sunday Worship Service! We will follow the required COVID-19 guidelines wearing masks, sitting six feet apart, etc. If you aren’t able to join us in the church then look for us on YouTube – First Reformed UCC Hamburg PA – and view the service there. Or, you can access the service through our website at hamburgfirstucc.org. Our previous service recordings are also available at these sites. Please bear with us as we are trying a live online service for the first time.
Nov. 8: We’re planning a Miller Keystone Blood Drive. Watch for details on this blood drive.
Nov. 21: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar. Again, we will follow the current COVID-19 guidelines and require vendors and shoppers to wear masks. It will be a bit different this year but we’ll still have some holiday fun!