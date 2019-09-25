St. Mary Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg
Harvest Fest: Oct. 4 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Oct. 5 from noon to 9 p.m. Friday Music: Chris Tray 4-5:30 p.m. and Flamin’ Dick & the Hot Rods Oldies Band 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday Music: The Golden Tones Polka Band 1 to 4 p.m., Polka Mass 4:30 and The New Individuals band 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Homemade ethnic food, fun, activities, ongoing entertainment and games for all ages, rock wall and bungee jump, dinosaur dig for kids, hay rides, first responders, bingo, theme baskets, raffles and more. New this year: mini corn maze and 3 levels of escape rooms. Free admission, plenty of parking, no coolers. 610-562-7657; www.stmaryhamburg.org
St. Michael's Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Tilden
Oct. 6: worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the 17th Sunday after Pentecost with Holy Communion with Pew distribution. Come partake of the Lamb of God who takes away the Sin of the world, happy are those who are called to His supper. Youth and families are invited to Pioneer Farms Fall Festival. Meet at St. Michael’s at 1:30 p.m. or Pioneer at 2 p.m. Please tell Pastor Buzzard if you are coming.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Oct. 4: Harvest Fest, 4 – 9 p.m.
Oct. 5: Harvest Fest, 12 – 9 p.m.
Oct. 7: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 7: Christ Life Renewal Series, 6:15 p.m.
Oct. 8: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Huff’s Union Church, Hereford Township
Oyster Pie Sale: Oct. 19, with pick-up between 9 a.m. and noon at Huff’s Union Church. Orders are due by Oct. 13. Call the church office at 610-845-2626 to order.
Oct. 16: QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Suicide Prevention training session from 7 to 8 p.m. upstairs in the Rohrbach Chapel at Huff’s Union Church. This program, for teenagers to adults, was developed by Dr. Paul Quinnett, in order to make talking about suicide something one may honestly discuss in order to help people find help and hope. The program features a powerpoint presentation and includes a handout with emergency information and phone numbers of suicide prevention hotlines and programs. Rev. Jane Kropa, a certified QPR instructor, leads this program.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday Worship Service: led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, begins at 10:15am. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9 a.m. Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Community dog walk: Thursdays leaving church parking lot at 6:30 p.m. Every 2nd and 4th Monday, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
Nov. 3: The Miller Keystone Blood Mobile will be at First Church 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please consider donating blood to help fill a great need. Call the church office and leave contact information (610-562-2593).
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Clyde Bomgardner presented an inspiring message based on God’s Word. Greeters were Bob a d Shelva Schaner. Nursery attendants were Tammy Wagner and Clint Baker. Junior church leaders were Loray Owens and Jen Mulgrew.
Oct. 6: Join us for the Lord’s Supper during our Worship Service.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Sundays: 9 a.m. for worship service followed with a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday School at 10:15 a.m. The first Sunday of the month is a healing service. We meet directly after the worship service for prayers and the laying on of hands, if so desired.
Oct. 6: World Communion Sunday and we will be observing Holy Communion. The acolyte is Lilly Gibson.