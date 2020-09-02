Fleetwood Area High School alumnae Sister Rachael Elizabeth Wilson professed first vows as member of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Aug. 8. Pictured left to right are Sister Donna May Shallo, Sister M. Joanne T. Ralph, Sister M. Sharon K. Hedrick, Sister Jennifer Maria O’Neill, Sister Mary Ellen Tennity, Sister Rachael Elizabeth Wilson, Sister Patricia McDermott, Sister M. Stephen Anne Roderiguez, and Sister Francis Michael Finsterbusch.