Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Immaculata, Pennsylvania
Sister Rachael Elizabeth Wilson professed first vows as member of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Aug. 8. Wilson is the daughter of David and Heidi Wilson, from Holy Guardian Angels Parish in Fleetwood. She is a graduate of Fleetwood Area High School and West Chester University where she earned a degree in Early Childhood Education. After her first profession of vows, she will begin her apostolic mission as second grade teacher at Sacred Heart School in Lancaster.
The Rite of Temporary Profession of Vows was celebrated within the Eucharistic Liturgy with Abbot Emeritus Richard Antonucci, O.Praem presiding at the liturgy and delivering the homily. During the Rite of Religious Profession, Wilson professed vows of chastity, poverty and obedience, and received a black veil and a ring, two symbols of the consecration to God.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church
94 Walnut Road in Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Mass or Eucharistic Service at 9 a.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Visit at www.stmaryhamburg.org or on Facebook.
Sept. 10: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 14: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 17: Holy Name Society meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Harvest Fest: preparations are underway for our “mini” Harvest Fest, to be held Oct. 2 and 3. This year’s event is limited to to-go foods and a great-value prize raffle. Contact the parish office for further information.
St. Michael’s Church, Hamburg
Sept. 13: we worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Fifteenth Sunday after Pentecost. Students are invited to bring their backpacks to be blessed. Children will help lead the worship service. Sunday School Recognition is during worship. The St. Michaelaires lead our music during worship.
Salem Belleman's Church
3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Annual Turkey and Waffle Supper Sept. 26: This year’s event will be take-out only and drive-through pickup will be from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Belleman’s Fellowship Hall. Please preorder meals by Sept. 18. Meal includes turkey, waffles, potato filling, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans and corn for $10 per dinner. Additional items available for separate purchase include pepper cabbage, quarts of potato filling and pies. To order, call the church office at 610-926-0461.