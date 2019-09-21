St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Weekly schedule: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Sept. 26: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 28: Welcome to participants in the Permanent Deacon Convocation.
Sept. 28: Harvest Fest Set-Up Day, 8 a.m.
Sept. 29: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Sept. 30: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 4: Harvest Fest, 4 – 9 p.m.
Oct. 5: Harvest Fest, 12 – 9 p.m.
St. Michael's Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Sept. 29: worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost. We will dedicate six oil filled altar candles to the glory of God, in memory of Florence Bigg. Florence was a faithful member of our Altar Guild.
Huff’s Union Church, 540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Twp.)
Pet Blessing: Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. Bring a secured pet or a photo of your pet. Keith Brintzenhoff and Pastor Kerry Smart will assist Pastor Kropa with music and the blessing service.
St. Peter's UCC of Molltown, 219 Maidencreek Road, Fleetwood
Oct. 5: 4 to 7 p.m., Turkey Pot Pie Supper. There is a charge. Meal is all you can eat. 610-944-9418.
Hope Lutheran Church, 550 Fleetwood Road, Bowers
Iron Kettle Soup Sale: pick up Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beef Vegetable and Chicken Corn Noodle Soup. To order call Renee 484-646-9082, with your name, number and amounts.
Bern Church, Bernville Road, Leesport
Oct. 12: Community Fall Festival 3 to 6 p.m. at Bern Church Grove on Route 183 near Blue Marsh (3196 Bernville Rd, Leesport PA 19533). Take a hayride, shoot the pumpkin catapult, slide down the hay bale slide, decorate a pumpkin and so much more. All activities are free and open to the public. The Smith Homestead’s Kitchen will be onsite for food purchases. Come enjoy the beautiful grove with free fall activities. Canned food donations welcome to be given to the local food pantry. Call 610-926-6887 for more information.
St. John's EL Church, 99 Church St., Hamburg
Oct. 13: St. John's /Thrivent Apple Dumpling & Sticky Buns Sale. Order deadline Oct. 13. Pick up Oct. 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 19 9 to 11 a.m. Call to order, 610-562-4440; 610-562-4025.
St. John's Lutheran Church, 201 E. Main St., Kutztown
Oct. 18: pulled pork dinner (take-out only) 3 to 6 p.m., picked up at the recreation hall on the rear parking lot. Includes pulled pork, dinner roll, baked potato, and applesauce. To purchase reserved tickets call the church at 610-683-3140 or the day care at 610-683-5402. A limited number of tickets will be available on the day of the sale. Baked goods will also be on sale for an additional cost.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Sundays: 9 a.m. worship service, followed by a fellowship time with refreshments. Sunday school starts at 10:15 a.m. The first Sunday of the month is a healing service. We meet directly after the worship service for prayers and the laying on of hands, if so desired.
Sept. 29: The acolyte is McKenzie Schaner. The lector is Jeb Stratton.
Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Sept. 28: annual Pennsylvania German Worship in the Historic Old Church and the Turkey and Waffle Supper in the adjacent Fellowship Hall. The PA German Worship begins at 2:30 p.m. and the Supper runs from 4 until 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Worship Service: 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on the Bible. Our greeters were June Weiskircher and Pat Hummel. Our nursery attendants were Cori Dixon and Ken Mansfield. Our junior church leaders were Barb Angstadt and Karen Mohn.
Oct. 6: Join us for the Lord’s Supper during our Worship Service.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Weekly: Both the Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, and Sunday School will begin at 10:15 a.m. Bible Study is Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Community dog walk: Thursdays leaving church parking lot at 6:30 p.m. Every 2nd and 4th Monday, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion invited.
Needles and Pins Quilters: looking to hand-stitch your heirloom or newly made quilt top as a fundraiser for our church. The cost for quilting depends on the materials and size of quilt top. Call the church secretary at 610-562-2593.
Harvest Home: bring non-perishable foods on Sept. 29. All food will be given to the Salvation Army to benefit local families in need.