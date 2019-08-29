St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 PM, and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Sept. 5: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 8: PREP Religious Education Classes begin, 9 a.m.
Sept. 9: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 10: Women’s Guild meeting, 7:30 p.m.
Zions Lutheran Church, 354 Zions Church Road, Shoemakersville
Sept. 15: Rally Day Program 9:15 a.m. Free event. Act 1 Ministry (Debi Wahl) will present the life and music of blind composer Fanny Crosby. 610-562-3112, www.zionslutheran.org
Salem-Berne United Methodist Church, Tilden Township
This weekend is a busy one at our church. We are hosting our 15th Annual Country Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be many shiny vehicles at the show, plus chicken BBQ, lots of soups and baked goods, kids activities, fun for the whole family.
On Sept. 8 during our 9:30 a.m. worship service, we will be celebrating Rally Day with special outdoor activities for the Children’s Education program and starting a new series based on Ephesians for those in the worship service. Throughout September the worship services will be focusing on how together we find peace, experience love, are strong and can change the world. Please join us every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome!
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Our Worship Service was held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on Scripture. Our greeters were Craig and Tina Kutz. Our nursery attendants were Jess Biegley and Sarah Krick. Our junior church leaders were Meredith Petrucelli and Dawn Lutz.
Upcoming Events: Please contact us for dates and times of our Men’s and Women’s Groups. Our 11th Annual Pig Roast & Car Show is Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.fb.com/WeAreSalem or call 610-562-5033.
St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michael's Road, Tilden
Sept. 8: Rally Day festivities begin at 9 a.m. The St. Michaelaires lead our music during Rally Day and worship. After meeting their teachers, the children will play games outdoors before worship.
We worship at 10:15 a.m., celebrating the Thirteenth Sunday after Pentecost. Students are invited to bring their backpacks to be blessed. Sunday School teachers will be installed and our Sunday School children will sing.
Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown
Sept. 21: Pancake & Sausage Breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. All you can eat pancakes served with home fries and a piece of sausage. Extra sausage is $1 a link. Eggs will also be served as well.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
During our summer schedule, both the Sunday Worship Service, led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, and Sunday School will begin at 10:15 a.m.
Bible Study is held on Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Choir rehearsals return on Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 4.
Boy Scouts meet Monday evenings and Girl Scouts meet the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
We invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m. Every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
Sept. 14: first annual Seasons of Life exhibit 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is a free exhibit open to the community. Exhibitors include Antanavage Farbiarz law firm, Bender Fitness and Yoga, Berks Agency on Aging, Right From the Start Day Care, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and more. The schedule of lectures and yoga class will be ready soon. A light lunch will be available for purchase and vendors will be offering door prizes. Stop by and get the information you need for the seasons of your life.
Sept. 18: The 3 C’s committee is holding another fundraiser at The Westy Bar and Grille from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. You need to have a coupon with you in order for the committee to get 15 percent of your food cost donated from The Westy (does not include alcohol). Coupons are available on the church website at hamburgfirstucc.org or in the church office, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sept. 29: Calling all bakers! You’ll want to join in the fun and tasting at the Cupcake Wars. Bake two dozen of you very best cupcakes to be judged on presentation, taste, and overall excellence by three impartial judges. There will also be a People’s Choice award. Sign up in the Auditorium or see Lari Leiby.
Members are asked to contribute non-perishable foods for Harvest Home on Sept. 29. All food will be given to the Salvation Army to benefit local families in need.
Hamburg SDA Church, 22 Willow Rd, Hamburg
Bible-based Church that keeps Saturday, the Seventh-day Sabbath Holy, service times are Bible classes for all ages at 10 a.m. followed by our worship hour at 11:05 a.m. The Joy & Blessing of the Sabbath begins Friday at Sunset.
Sept. 7: Sabbath Morning Service at 11:05 a.m. Pastor Merle Whitney will be our guest speaker. All are welcome. A Vegetarian Fellowship meal will be served for our Guests & Visitors in the Fireside Room following the service.
Our Community Service Center is open to the public every Monday & Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. for those who qualify. The Food Pantry is open the 3rd Sunday of each month from 12 to 2 p.m. for those who qualify.
Prayer Meeting: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Good Morning Prayer Meeting: Wednesday at 9 a.m. followed by Bible Study at 10:15 a.m. We are studying the Sanctuary.
The Adventurers Club: children pre-K thru 4th Grade meet on Wednesdays at Blue Mt. Seventh-day Adventist Elementary School from 6:30-8 p.m. Call the leader, Ellen Lazo at 610-562-7212. Children enjoy crafts, Bible lessons, campouts & community service projects, as well as field trips.
The Pathfinder Club: All youth entering 5th to 10th grades welcome. Call our Pathfinder director, Cheryl Goff, at 610-406-7016 to join or assist. This is a club, includes training our youth to become future leaders.