New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 27 Lyons Road, Fleetwood
Sept. 14: 2nd annual Fall Festival 4 to 8 p.m. The Majestics perform 5 to 8 p.m. Food available. Cake Walk between band sets. Bring lawn chairs. Free admission, donations welcome. Proceeds go to WHY Club Wellness and Health for Youth in Brandywine Middle School and repaving the church parking lot. https://newjerusalemlutheran.weebly.com/
Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown
Sept. 21: Pancake & Sausage Breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. All you can eat pancakes served with home fries and a piece of sausage $6. Extra sausage $1 a link. Eggs will be served as well. 610-683-6853
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Worship Service: was held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented a thought-provoking message based on God’s Word. Our greeters were Jake and Cori Dixon. Our nursery attendants were Carel Geist and Charlotte Jacobs. Our junior church leaders were Nicolette Hoover and Tracey Burton.
Upcoming Events: Please contact us at 610-562-5033 for dates and times of our Men’s and Women’s Groups. Our 11th Annual Pig Roast & Car Show is Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, Hamburg
Sunday mornings: worship service at 9 a.m. The acolyte for Sept. 15 is Alex Phillips. The lector is Scott Brown. Rally Day is Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. We are pleased to have the Hamburg Area High School Chambers Orchestra with us that day. There will also be a children’s sermon. All welcome. Sept. 22 is Holy Communion. First Sunday of the month we have healing service with prayers and laying on of hands, if so desired.
Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Sept. 22: Rally Day at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Attendees of all ages will be treated to a presentation by The Puppet and Story Works from Manheim. All are invited to attend this special service.
Sept. 28: annual Pennsylvania German Worship in the Historic Old Church and the Turkey and Waffle Supper in the adjacent Fellowship Hall. The PA German Worship begins at 2:30 p.m. and the Supper runs from 4 to 7 p.m. All are welcome.
First Reformed Church, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg
Sunday Worship Service: led by Rev. Darryl Hamm, starts at 10:15 a.m. and Sunday School begins at 9 a.m.
Bible Study: Mondays at 9 a.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Boy Scouts: Monday evenings
Girl Scouts: first and third Wednesdays
Thursdays: we invite neighbors to join are our weekly community dog walk each Thursday leaving the church parking lot at 6:30 p.m. Every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, we visit the Laurel Nursing Home with our dogs, which is very enjoyable and uplifting for the residents. Any well-behaved dog and its human companion are welcome to join us.
Sept. 14: Seasons of Life Event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., professionals will share their knowledge on subjects such as Day Care, Nutrition, Legal Documents, Investments & Banking, Yoga, Aging and more. Open to the public.
Sept. 29: bring non-perishable foods for Harvest Home. All food will be given to the Salvation Army to benefit local families in need.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
Monday: Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday: Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday: Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Sept. 11: Pray for Peace on this Anniversary of 9/11/01
Sept. 12: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 15: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Sept. 15: Blue Mountain Heritage Chorus concert, at St. Mary Church, 2 p.m. All are welcome.
Sept. 16: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 19: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21: Harvest Fest Worker Breakfast & Set-up Day, 7:30 a.m.
Oct. 4 and 5: Harvest Fest at St. Mary Church