Salem Belleman's Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville
Sept. 22: Rally Day 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Attendees of all ages will be treated to a presentation by The Puppet and Story Works from Manheim. All are invited to attend this special service.
Sept. 28: annual Pennsylvania German Worship in the Historic Old Church and the Turkey and Waffle Supper in the adjacent Fellowship Hall. The PA German Worship begins at 2:30 p.m. and the Supper runs from 4 to 7 p.m. All are welcome.
St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch St. Fleetwood
Sept. 21: 7: 30 p.m. The Barnstormers Male Choir in Concert. A Free Will Offering will be collected to benefit The Barnstormers Choir.
St. Peter's Union Church, 7863 St. Peters Road, Macungie
Sept. 21: Community Yard Sale & Pig Roast 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meal at noon; other foods available. Call 610-845-2525 to rent space.
Huff's Union Church, Hereford Township
Sept. 22: Huff's Union Church 275th anniversary. The congregation is a Shared Ministry congregation, which means that the congregation belongs to two denominations, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the United Church of Christ. There will be a celebratory worship service at 10:30 a.m., with sermon by Rev. William Worley, the Pennsylvania Southeast Conference United Church of Christ conference minister, and prayer by Bishop Samuel Zeiser, Bishop of the Northeastern Pennsylvania synod of the ELCA. Former pastors and student pastors will be in attendance. The worship service will be held outdoors, weather permitting, otherwise indoors. At 1 p.m. the Red Hill Band will play a special concert. All welcome to these special events.
Zion Moselem Lutheran Church, 340 Moselem Church Road, Kutztown
Sept. 21: Pancake & Sausage Breakfast 8 to 11 a.m. All you can eat pancakes served with home fries and a piece of sausage. 610-683-6853
Sept. 29: Harvest Home service at 10:30 a.m. Drive your Tractor to Church Day. Feel free to dress in your best farm attire.
St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran “Smoke” Church, 2613 Old Route 22, Hamburg
Oct. 5: 1 p.m. Blessing of the Animals. Everyone welcome. Donations of pet supplies are welcome.
Salem EC Church, Lenhartsville
Worship Service: held at 9 a.m., followed by Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dave Long presented an inspiring message based on Scripture. Our greeters were Ed and Rosie Manson. Our nursery attendants were Tracey Burton and Tommy Krick. Our junior church leaders were Tonia Krick and Chad Flyte.
Sept. 21: 11th Annual Pig Roast & Car Show 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
St. Michael's Church, 529 St. Michael’s Road, Tilden
Sept. 22: worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the 15th Sunday after Pentecost with Harvest Home. Bring canned and boxed items for the food pantry. Children will bring wagons around to collect food during the children’s sermon and pots and pans for a noisy offering. Donations will go to the Northern Berks Food Pantry.
Sept. 29: worship at 10:15 a.m. We celebrate the 16th Sunday after Pentecost. We will dedicate to the glory of God six oil candles for the altar, in memory of Florence Bigg.
St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 94 Walnut Road, Tilden
This week: Monday- Eucharistic Adoration and Service at 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday- Eucharistic Adoration at 6 p.m.; Mass at 7 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday- Mass at 9 a.m. Weekend Masses- Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Sept. 19: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 19: Holy Name Society meeting, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21: Harvest Fest Workers’ Breakfast & Set-up Day, 7:30 a.m.
Sept. 22: PREP Religious Education Classes, 9 a.m.
Sept. 23: Senior exercise, aerobics and fitness class, 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 24: 165th Anniversary of the founding of St. Mary Parish in 1854
Sept. 28: Harvest Fest Set-Up Day, 8 a.m.
Sept. 28: Diocesan Permanent Deacon convocation at St. Mary Parish
Oct. 4 and 5: Harvest Fest at St. Mary’s.