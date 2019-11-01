In honor of Fire Prevention Month, on Oct. 28, the Patt Veterinary Hospital of Gilbertsville donated small animal oxygen masks to the Boyertown Fire and Rescue. These masks are constructed to deliver oxygen to dogs and cats that have suffered fire related injuries.
“We realized that rescue workers are often in a position to deliver first aid to household pets at the scene of a fire and wanted to provide equipment to make that easier for the firemen,” said Dr. Holly Connolly.
Boyertown Fire and Rescue representatives, Lt. Greg Dieterich and President Jeff Bealer brought their newest rescue truck to the vet hospital where they generously explained and showcased the capabilities of the rescue equipment contained on board the new vehicle. Heather Marchant, Patt Veterinary’s practice manager, then demonstrated the use of the animal oxygen masks, using Aberdeen, a dog owned by a staff member.
Being a supporter of the Burn Prevention Network and Camp Susquehanna, a camp for child survivors of serious burn injury, the Patt Veterinary Hospital wanted to reach out to the local community as well.
“We wanted to show our appreciation and for the crucial services that volunteer fire companies provide to our community. Most families think of their pets as family members and we wanted to help in whatever way we could,” said Dr. Lori Ferdock.