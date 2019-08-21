The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life community in Shillington, celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival with its own event, The Heritage Peace, Love & Music Woodstock Experience, on Aug. 18.
To honor the legendary three-day peace, love and music event, The Heritage invited its residents, staff and family members to enjoy an afternoon full of 1969-themed activities, including tie-dying, crafts (such as friendship bracelets, sand art, pet rocks), games, Woodstock and music trivia contests, photo ops, refreshments and music by The “Hall of Fame” All-Stars.
The Woodstock 50th anniversary event is just the latest in a series of 2019 anniversary events at The Heritage of Green Hills leading up the community’s open-to-the-public 10th anniversary celebration on Sept. 15, from noon to 6 p.m. The Heritage’s 10th Anniversary Celebration will feature food, live music, kid’s activities, a traveling escape room, axe throwing and a hot air balloon. Plus several vendors will be onsite, allowing attendees to enjoy some early holiday shopping.