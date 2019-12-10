The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life community in Shillington, hosted a special Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Event featuring a presentation from Rep. Mark Gillen, who shared some historically significant pieces from the Berks Military History Museum from the period.
The attendees viewed historical footage of the Dec. 7, 1941 attack and interviews with area Pearl Harbor survivors Lyle Koenig and Dan Schroeder who have since passed away.
All veterans were recognized including 100-year-old WWII military doctor Cedric Jimerson.
Gillen along with Jimerson presented Wanda Misiaszek with the Berks Military History Museum's Volunteer of the Year Award.
The Mohnton Fish and Game Protective Association was recognized as the 2019 Veterans Champion Award winner.
Live music was provided by the Trubadors Brass Ensemble.