Pedals for Progress/Sewing Peace, in its continuing effort to recycle unwanted items properly, is having a used bike and sewing machine collection sponsored by Chester County Solid Waste Authority.
Anyone with an adult or child's bicycle in repairable condition is urged to donate his or her bike to this worthy cause. We do not accept "bikes for parts" or disassembled bikes. We also accept working portable sewing machines and sewing notions (no fabric, please).
Collecting adult and kids' bikes, and sewing machines to send to Tanzania, Albania, Thailand, and Guatemala. Bikes should be rust free. No children's trikes, but bikes with flat tires in need of some repair are accepted. Portable sewing machines should be in working condition.
Bikes and sewing machines can be dropped off from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, rain or shine, at Chester County Solid Waste Authority located at 7224 Division Highway, Narvon, PA 17555. Face masks must be worn during transactions.
P4P/SP collects 3,000 to 5,000 items annually and transfers this material wealth to those more needy. To date, more than 159,000 bicycles and 5,100 sewing machines have been shipped to developing countries in Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe. In these countries the bikes are reconditioned by partner agencies and distributed at low cost to poor working adults.
Bikes provide reliable transportation for commuting to work, transporting product to market, and greater mobility accessing health care and other services. Sewing machine shipments help initiate educational programs and generate income opportunities that may otherwise remain out of reach for many people. Steady employment for adults is vital to the development and success of struggling communities.
It costs $45 to collect, process, ship, rebuild and distribute each bicycle. A donation toward shipping costs is necessary for our continued success (suggested minimum $10 per item). All cash and material donations are fully deductible and a receipt will be provided on site.
Pedals for Progress/Sewing Peace is a 501(c)(3) corporation and a registered charity in the states of NJ, NY, PA, CT, VT. Brochures explaining this innovative program will be available at the collection site. P4P seeks donations of wrenches for our overseas shops. For detailed information about our overseas projects and a current schedule of bicycle and sewing machine collections, visit our website at www.p4p.org.
For more information, contact Patti Lynn 484-796-4039 or plynn@chestercswa.org.