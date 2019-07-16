Berks Water Week will be celebrated from Aug. 3 through Aug. 10 at venues throughout Berks County.
Berks Water Week, hosted by the Penn State Extension Master Watershed Stewards, will shine a spotlight on our freshwater resources and the conservation efforts being done to protect them.
Area organizations will hold water-themed events throughout Berks County during this week.
Events include a water celebration at the Reading Public Museum with planetarium shows on Aug. 4, a community drum circle with Earth Rhythms in Nolde Forest on Aug. 6, a creek study with the Robesonia Library on Aug. 8 and Macroinvertebrate Mayhem at Cacoosing Creek Park, also on Aug. 8.
Please visit our Facebook page for more details and the latest list of events.
To have your organization’s event included in Berks Water Week, please contact Karin Wulkowicz, Penn State Extension/Berks County Master Watershed Steward
Coordinator, at 610-378-1327 or krw42@psu.edu.
Sponsorships are also available.
