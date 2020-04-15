DOUGLASSVILLE – During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the health and safety of its staff and patients is Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners, located at 258 E. Ben Franklin Highway Amity Township, top priority as every effort is being made to ensure its facilities are clean and safe.
With that in mind, PDP is looking ahead to Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May and offering free skin cancer screenings from now through May to a limited number of new patients.
“Amidst the health crisis, PDP is strictly following the Centers for Disease Control and other public health agencies recommendations and taking as many proactive actions as possible to protect our current and future patients and staff,” said Andrew Frankel, COO of PDP. “At the same time, we recognize the importance of Skin Cancer Awareness Month and will offer free screenings beginning now at all of our offices.”
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and incidence continues to rise. It is estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. However, skin cancer screenings are a crucial element in the battle against the disease, and early detection is key. Skin cancers found and removed early are almost always curable. This is why The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends that everyone visit a dermatologist annually for a professional skin exam.
PDP, which also offers appointments via telemedicine, has emptied waiting rooms of all magazines and nonessential items and sanitized them thoroughly, and has provided offices with sanitizing surface spray cleansers. This augments the current hand sanitizers and microbial wipes that are currently being used.
For more information or to schedule a free skin cancer screening, call 800-895-DERM.