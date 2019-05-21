Petra Church, New Holland, will be recognizing local first responders on Sunday, June 2, as a way to convey their thanks for first responders’ courage, commitment, and extraordinary service.
All area fire fighters, EMTs, law enforcement officers, and others who respond to emergency situations are invited to either the 9 a.m. or 11 a.m. service at Petra. They are invited to come in uniform and to drive to Petra in their emergency vehicles.
First Responder Appreciation Day is being spearheaded by Thunder Outreach Ministries, a faith-based organization in the Reading area that reaches out to area churches, businesses, fire and police departments, mayors, and other community-based groups.
This special event will give guests a chance to visit, enjoy a service at Petra, and receive free tickets to a Reading Phillies baseball game. A complimentary pizza lunch will be offered to first responders after the 11 a.m. service.
Petra is located at 565 Airport Road, New Holland, about a mile south of Route 23 by way of Kinzer Avenue or Ranck Road.
For more information, contact Petra at www.petra.church or 717-354-5394.