From its modest start in the mid-1990s, the Petra Fall Fest has grown into a substantial community event attracting more than 3,000 people. This year’s event at Petra Church, New Holland, will take place on Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcome!
Attractions run the gamut from carnival games and crafts to bonfires and barrel train rides. There will be two large inflatables: Crazy Train (for ages 5 and under) and 7-Element Obstacle Course (for ages 6-12). A Preschool Patch will offer games, crafts, and riding toys designed especially for younger children.
New this year are archery tag (ages 13+) and a food truck from Dough and Co.
The Petra Fall Fest will also feature a set of shows by Christian illusionist Brett A. Myers. Brett, who has taken his talents around the world, performs over 140 shows a year. The audience can expect him to make a real bowling ball appear magically on stage, cause sporadic weather changes, and much more. Open-air shows will take place at 12, 1, and 2 p.m.
Plenty of “fall food” will be offered, including hot chocolate, whoopie pies, popcorn, and French fries. Guests will be able to roast hot dogs and make s’mores over open bonfires. Original Chick-fil-A sandwiches will be available for purchase at $3 apiece. Cookie dough and ice cream will also be available for purchase from Dough and Co. Everything else is free.
Petra is located at 565 Airport Road, New Holland, about a mile south of Route 23 by way of Kinzer Avenue or Ranck Road.
In case of inclement weather, guests can check the status of the Petra Fall Fest on Petra’s website or via WJTL or WDAC.
For more information, visit www.petra.church or call the church office during normal business hours at 717-354-5394.