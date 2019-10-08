The Berks County Parks & Recreation Department celebrated the area's history and transportation heritage through demonstrations, exhibitions, music, lectures, and arts & crafts during its 38th Annual Heritage Festival at the Berks County Heritage Center in Bern Township on Oct. 6.
- By Jesi Yost For MediaNews Group
