A Perry Township home along the 500 block of Mohrsville Road was destroyed by a fire on Dec. 20, officials said.
At about 2:15 p.m. a fire official, who noticed smoke coming from the rear of the home while driving by, called in the fire. No one was home at the time.
It took firefighters about two hours to bring the fire under control, and that was made more difficult by a floor that collapsed, officials said. Bullets and fireworks exploded from the flames which caused firefighters to pull out of the home for about 10 minutes, firefighters said.
The cause is still under investigation