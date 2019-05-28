featured FleetwoodFleetwood American Legion hosts Memorial Day Parade PHOTOS: Fleetwood American Legion hosts Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter SMS Email Fleetwood American Legion hosted its annual Memorial Day Parade in Fleetwood on May 27. Submitted photo - Chris Young Fleetwood Area High School Marching Band Submitted photo - Chris Young Walbert Funeral Home showcases its new Humvee Hearse, which will be offered to military veterans and their families at no charge. Submitted photo - Chris Young Pack 103, Fleetwood. Submitted photo - Chris Young A Memorial Day Ceremony was held at Fleetwood Park's bandshell. Submitted photo - Chris Young Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Fleetwood, Pa Fleetwood American Legion's Memorial Day Parade And Ceremony Fleetwood American Legion Memorial Day Parade And Ceremony More from this section OH:TORNADO-SEN PORTMAN-COMMUNITY CAME TOGETHER WA: 6-MONTH-OLD HAS NEWEST CONFIRMED MEASLES CASE Grocery store tours teaching shoppers how to navigate healthy eating Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesTruck overturns, strikes vehicles on 737History comes alive at Stoltzfus AuctionFamilies cheer as youth reel in 427 fish at Hamburg RodeoRepublican Berks County commissioner ousted by votersBoyertown martial arts academy celebrates 25 yearsEveryone wins at Schuylkill Valley InvitationalBoyertown Health Expo offers something for everyoneHoney Brook farmer embarks on 3rd Across America for Wounded Heroes trip on tractorAmerican Legion to host Exeter Memorial Day ParadeTopton Borough announces new name for Street Fair as Community Day Images Videos