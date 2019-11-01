KING FROST PARADE WINNERS

Floats

Overall Float Winner: Cub Scout Pack 611 Ghostcubsters and Ecto-Cub

Overall Float Runner Up: Klean Keepers – Scary Jobs

Youth

1st place: Hamburg Soccer – Shooting for the Stars

2nd place: Hamburg Youth Football and Cheerleading Association – Team Spirit

3rd place: Hamburg Field Hockey

Business

1st place: Cougles Recycling – Keeping Scary out of your Recycling

2nd place: Reading Royals

3rd place: Culture Shock – Bringing Back the Dead

Non-Profit

1st place: Pirate Ship

2nd place: Hamburg Lions Club

3rd place: Rajah Clowns

MARCHING GROUPS

Baton and Twirling

1st place: Emelia Adam

2nd place: Culture Shock

3rd place: Branches of Dance

Masqueraders Individual

1st place: Under the Sea

2nd place: Blake Myers, 7, as Gene Simmons of Kiss

3rd place: Great Clips

Masqueraders Small Group

1st place: Cub Pack 611 – Ghostcubsters and Ecto-Cub

2nd place: Emily’s Lula – Corns

3rd place: Unity of Reading – Uplift your Spirit

Masqueraders Large Group

1st place: Culture Shock – Bringing Back the Dead

2nd place: Fresh Life Outreach

3rd place: Klean Keepers – Scary Jobs

Band Under 75 members

1st place: Hamburg Area High School Band

2nd place: Brandywine Heights High School Band

Band over 75 members

1st place: Parkland High School Trojans

Community Band

1st place: Allentown Hobo Band

2nd place: Rajah Chanters

3rd place: Rajah String Band

comments powered by Disqus