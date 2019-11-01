KING FROST PARADE WINNERS
Floats
Overall Float Winner: Cub Scout Pack 611 Ghostcubsters and Ecto-Cub
Overall Float Runner Up: Klean Keepers – Scary Jobs
Youth
1st place: Hamburg Soccer – Shooting for the Stars
2nd place: Hamburg Youth Football and Cheerleading Association – Team Spirit
3rd place: Hamburg Field Hockey
Business
1st place: Cougles Recycling – Keeping Scary out of your Recycling
2nd place: Reading Royals
3rd place: Culture Shock – Bringing Back the Dead
Non-Profit
1st place: Pirate Ship
2nd place: Hamburg Lions Club
3rd place: Rajah Clowns
MARCHING GROUPS
Baton and Twirling
1st place: Emelia Adam
2nd place: Culture Shock
3rd place: Branches of Dance
Masqueraders Individual
1st place: Under the Sea
2nd place: Blake Myers, 7, as Gene Simmons of Kiss
3rd place: Great Clips
Masqueraders Small Group
1st place: Cub Pack 611 – Ghostcubsters and Ecto-Cub
2nd place: Emily’s Lula – Corns
3rd place: Unity of Reading – Uplift your Spirit
Masqueraders Large Group
1st place: Culture Shock – Bringing Back the Dead
2nd place: Fresh Life Outreach
3rd place: Klean Keepers – Scary Jobs
Band Under 75 members
1st place: Hamburg Area High School Band
2nd place: Brandywine Heights High School Band
Band over 75 members
1st place: Parkland High School Trojans
Community Band
1st place: Allentown Hobo Band
2nd place: Rajah Chanters
3rd place: Rajah String Band