A crowd marched down Main Street, shouting “Black Lives Matter” at the Kutztown Area Solidarity March at noon on Sunday, June 7.
With their voices echoing up and down the street, the mixed crowd of ages and ethnicity shouted “Justice Now,” “Don’t Shoot,” “George Floyd” and “Black Lives Matter.”
Joni Klopp and her friends were the grass roots organizers. Peace.Love.Kutztown and Kutztown Community Partnership provided support.
The march was held to mark the start of the Kutztown Solidarity Movement to take a “stand for solidarity, racial justice and to elevate black voices, right here in our community. We all know Kutztown is an incredible place to learn, to work, to live and for some to thrive, but by being here today, we all agree that we have work to do…” Klopp said prior to introducing speakers that stood on a wooden platform set up in the center of Main Street.
“Today is the day we begin to bring meaningful change to our community. Today is a day to educate, to learn, and for some, just to listen and process. Today should feel uncomfortable. Today should not be easy, but neither is the work we’re trying to accomplish in Kutztown.”
Speakers included a prayer and remarks by Pastor Earl Wise of The Real Church, Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel, Fleetwood resident Christian Curet shared his poem “The Masks We Wear,” Kutzotwn High School junior Marlon Creech, City Cuts barber Jerry Jones, recent graduate from Kutztown University Carlis Lewis, KU assistant director of admissions Baron Vanderburg and KU Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students Donavan McCargo.
Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel thanked everyone for joining in this peaceful show of solidarity.
“Kutztown is a community that knows how to work together to make change,” said Schlegel. “When I witnessed the death of George Floyd, I knew that was a breaking point, a wake-up call for our nation.”
Kutztown City Cuts barber Jerry Jones spoke from the heart instead of a prepared speech.
“I’m glad everybody’s out here to come together. This is beautiful,” said Jones. “I see so many faces, colors, sizes, kids, this is beautiful. This is why I moved to Kutztown … and I don’t plan on going anywhere.”
Jones said he even has Kutztown tattooed on his arm.
“Walking up and down the street, the love is real,” he said. “We just want to keep that love going.”
Those involved in the event included Kutztown Borough, Kutztown Community Partnership, Kuztown Borough Police Department, and Kutztown University, as well as individuals.
Peace.Love.Kutztown encourages the public to follow the Instagram @ktownsolidaritymovement for education on how to elevate black & POC voices in our community. The speeches were live streamed through Facebook and Instragram @peacelovekutztown. Follow #peacelovekutztown.
Posts shared via the Facebook #peacelovekutztown included photos from the event and messages.
Craig Koller posted, "The town square has seen many events in the history of Kutztown, but none like today. Here is Mayor Jim Schlegel giving the best speech of his life. I beg anyone who heard the speakers today (all wonderful and heartfelt) to reflect and do some soul searching. I know I am. We can be better. We must be better. #peacelovekutztown."
Arabel Elliott posted, "Today I walked with others to protest the systemic racism that permeates our country and the world. I will work to educate myself, and my children, to truly make that change. #blacklivesmatter#BANCHOKEHOLDS#peacelovekutztown"