Residents of Pike Township attending the Feb. 4 supervisors meeting learned that Contech Engineered Solutions of Greencastle, Franklin County, has sent the township a contract to put a prefabricated pedestrian bridge over Pine Creek.
About 16 residents packed the township building in November to urge township officials to keep their 2003 strategic plan to replace the bridge.
The original span on Heiligs School Road washed out in 2002, affecting about 70 residents now unable to hike, bike and maintain properties once accessible via the bridge.
The prefabricated bridge itself is expected to cost $32,600. Preparation and installation costs could exceed an additional $20,000.
The work is budgeted for this year and is expected to begin in the spring.
In other business, the board authorized township Solicitor Joan London to organize and prepare draft amendments to the township lighting ordinance to protect against safety hazards.