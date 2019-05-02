The Pioneer Grange in Topton held its annual Community Night Program on April 11 celebrating 100 years in the Topton community.
This is a night to honor grange members and get the community involved. This evening also provided Pioneer Grange history to those in attendance. We were honored to have in attendance National Grange President Betsy Huber and Pa State Grange President Wayne Campbell along with five other Pa State Grange officers from across the state.
Sen. Judy Schwank and Rep. Ryan Mackenzie each presented citations from the Senate and the House to President Robert Pensinger commemorating Pioneer Grange's involvement in the Topton community for the past 100 years.
Laila Loch was presented with her 65-year membership award.
Ava Jenkins, Cadence Tempel and Grace Tempel each received Junior Grange Achievement Awards for their State Jr. Grange contest achievements.
Monetary donations were presented to the Topton Volunteer Fire Company, the Lyons Volunteer Fire Company, and the Topton Ambulance Service.
The entertainment for the evening was provided by singer and musician Steve Walker. He entertained the audience by singing a wide variety of music and playing his guitar, banjo, mandolin and harmonica. The audience enjoyed singing along with him on several songs.
The evening concluded with door prizes that were donated by area businesses and grangers followed by refreshments and fellowship.
Pioneer Grange meets the third Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the grange hall on Keller Street in Topton. Check us out on Facebook "Pioneer Grange#1777" for upcoming events.
The next grange meeting will be held on May 16. The program will be Mike Adams showing slides from his trip to Australia.