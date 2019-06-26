Route 100 was closed in Bally for more than nine hours Wednesday morning, June 26, starting at 3:30 a.m., when a hit and run truck pulled down a pole and the major distribution power lines for the entire borough, as well as severely damaging numerous vehicles in the lot of Quigley Chevrolet.
Eastern Berks Fire and Bally Medics were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. to investigate a downed pole and wires across Main Street (Route 100). Fire Chief Mike Mutter arrived on scene quickly and determined the road would need to be shut down totally.
Met-Ed and Windstream worked to replace the pole and lift the power and phone cables back into place.
Fire Police from Berks and Montgomery County worked tirelessly to get the heavy vehicular traffic up and across the narrow back roads surrounding the borough.
During the traffic detour, there were two other incidents. The first a chain reaction crash on Niantic Road involving three vehicles; and the second a tractor trailer which had gotten stuck at Dairy Lane and Old Route 100.
All roads were reopened by 1:30 p.m.
State Police Reading responded to the incident.